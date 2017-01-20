scyther5/Shutterstock

Learn how to code from your couch with this Complete Web Developer Course 2.0

From HTML to Bootstrap.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
20 JAN 2017
 

Do you need to get your website up to scratch, or want to make some extra money building sites for others?

Web development is a huge, in-demand field, and having the skills to build websites using HTML and CSS is a great way to kickstart a whole new career.

 

That’s why we’ve teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 via ScienceAlert Academy, for the special price of just US$19.

You’ll learn the fundamentals of HTML5, CSS3, and Python, as well as using JQuery and Bootstrap to program whole websites.

On top of all that, you’ll be given free unlimited web hosting for one year to get you started on your own project.

The course includes around 30.5 hours of content, and the best part is you can do it from anywhere in the world – all you need is an internet connection.

Get started now.

Length: 30.5 hours

Price: US$19

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

