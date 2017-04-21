Neil deGrasse Tyson/Facebook

Neil deGrasse Tyson Says His New Video May Contain His "Most Important Words" Yet

If you haven't already, please take 4 minutes out of your day to watch this.

RAFI LETZTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
21 APR 2017
 

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has released a video urging Americans to change how they relate to science.

Tyson posted the four-and-a-half minute video on his Facebook page, alongside this written note:

 

Dear Facebook Universe,

I offer this four-minute video on "Science in America" containing what may be the most important words I have ever spoken.

As always, but especially these days, keep looking up.

– Neil deGrasse Tyson

Tyson's message in the video centres on what he sees as a worrisome decline in scientific literacy in the US.

"Science is a fundamental part of the country that we are," he says in the video. "But in this, the 21st century, when it comes time to make decisions about science, it seems that people have lost the ability to judge what is true and what is not."

 

That shift, he says, is a "recipe for the complete dismantling of our informed democracy".

Tyson's speech is interspersed with clips of political debates and news. The video cuts to a clip of Vice President Mike Pence, then a congressman, speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"Let us demand that educators around America teach evolution not as fact, but as theory," Pence says in the clip.

The role of science, Tyson says, is to provide the factual grounding for politics. The role of politics is to decide what to do about those facts.

You can watch the video in full below.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Sorry guys: Largest sky survey of its kind finds no evidence aliens are out there
Sorry Guys: Largest Sky Survey of Its Kind Finds No Evidence Aliens Are Out There

Forever alone.

1 hour ago
We finally know how naked mole rats survive without oxygen, and it's really freaking weird
We Finally Know How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen, and It's Really Freaking Weird

They start to metabolise like plants.

6 hours ago
Human umbilical blood has regenerated the brains of elderly mice
Human Umbilical Blood Has Regenerated the Brains of Elderly Mice

We swear this isn't science fiction.

21 hours ago
Study finds the birth control pill has a pretty terrible impact on women's wellbeing
Study Finds the Birth Control Pill Has a Pretty Terrible Impact on Women's Wellbeing

So, how's that male pill coming along?

23 hours ago
Facebook is working on tech to let you type with your brain and 'Hear with your skin'
Facebook Is Working on Tech to Let You Type With Your Brain and 'Hear With Your Skin'

This isn't creepy at all...

22 hours ago
Meltwater is now streaming across Antarctica
Meltwater Is Now Streaming Across Antarctica

This isn't good.

1 day ago
First Evidence That Psychedelics Cause a 'Higher' State of Consciousness Found by Scientists
First Evidence That Psychedelics Cause a 'Higher' State of Consciousness Found by Scientists

Open your mind.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE