Pay What You Want to Learn How to Master Photoshop and Web Design

Have you ever wanted to learn Photoshop, web design or HTML but weren't sure where to start?

Learning the basics doesn't have to be hard, expensive, or even make you leave your couch.

The Pay What You Want: Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle is here to help you master some new skills this year, and finally teach you how to use Photoshop properly.

The bundle contains courses such as Adobe Photoshop CC: Your Complete Beginner's Guide, Design a Website from Scratch: HTML, CSS, Responsive Design, and seven others.

You'll learn how to master all the editing and design tools in Photoshop, learn HTML to code websites, and use JQuery to make them interactive.

Best of all, you get to pay what you think the bundle is worth.

Pay over the average, and you'll get all nine courses, otherwise, just pay what you want for the Design a Website from Scratch course.

Get started now.

Length: 50+ hours

Price: Pay What You Want

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.