ScienceAlert Deal: TigerVPN Can Help Protect Your Browsing History From ISPs

4 APR 2017
 

There's been quite a bit of news recently about internet service providers tracking and selling your data to ad companies.

A VPN is an easy way of getting around this – over 25 percent of internet users use VPNs and they can be a valuable investment.

 

A VPN will encrypt your traffic so hackers can't access your data, and hides your location and IP address so you can stay anonymous.

It also gives you the option of bypassing geolocation blocks when you're overseas.

TigerVPN has been featured in Engadget, Techspot, and Geekwire, with 300 servers in 42 countries, the service gives you access to 15 nodes across the world.

Plus TigerVPN operate out of Slovakia – where the Slovak Constitutional Court recently ruled that any mass surveillance of citizens is unconstitutional.

This week, we've teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you an unmissable deal for getting TigerVPN.

Right now TigerVPN costs the recommended retail price of US$9.95 a month, but we're selling a lifetime subscription for only US$29.

 

The lifetime subscription gives you access to the VPN for the life of the product, and as TigerVPN has already been around for 6 years, it won't take long to pay for itself.

Find out more here.

Price: US$29

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

