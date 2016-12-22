NASA

Snowfall was recorded in the Sahara Desert for the first time in 37 years

This is crazy.

RAFI LETZTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
22 DEC 2016
 

It snowed on December 19 in the Sahara Desert, and NASA’s Landsat 7 satellite was there (or rather, hundreds of miles overhead) to see it.

The photo comes from Landsat 7’s Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus visible-light camera, and depicts the first snowfall recorded in the massive African desert in 37 years.

 

The snow-covered area depicted in the photo lies on the northern end of the desert, near the Moroccan-Algerian border and the town of Ain Safra. Here’s the full image, which you can click to enlarge:

This map shows the approximate region of the photo, with images from previous years for comparison:

Screen Shot 2016 12 22 at 3.33.58 PMNASA

NASA notes that snow is not all that rare on the African continent, with regular snowfall on high peaks like Kilimanjaro and sites where people ski in South Africa.

Photographer Karim Boucheta was in the right place at the right time to capture photos of the Saharan snowfall from the ground, and he’s posted them to Facebook:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

A weather buoy near the North Pole just hit melting point
A weather buoy near the North Pole just hit melting point

This is bad.

53 minutes ago
China claims it's already started testing an EM Drive in space
China claims it's already started testing an EM Drive in space

Peer review or it didn't happen.

20 hours ago
Become an ethical hacker with this online course bundle
Become an ethical hacker with this online course bundle

Hack for a living.

21 hours ago
This 'bleeding rock' sea creature looks like a tomato thunderegg
This 'bleeding rock' sea creature looks like a tomato thunderegg

It's got unprecedented amounts of rare metal in its blood.

4 hours ago
Scientists think they can finally explain the weirdness that is the 'alien megastructure' star
Scientists think they can finally explain the weirdness that is the 'alien megastructure' star

Something's happening inside it.

23 hours ago
The supervolcano that caused one of the biggest eruptions in history has started to stir
The supervolcano that caused one of the biggest eruptions in history has started to stir

It's dangerously close to hitting a critical pressure point.

1 day ago
Physicists have mimicked an elusive 'synthetic' magnetic state
Physicists have mimicked an elusive 'synthetic' magnetic state

One of quantum physics' most mysterious phenomena.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE