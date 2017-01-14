Sergey Tarasov/Shutterstock.com

Special offer: Get smarter in 2017 with the Machine Learning & AI for Business Bundle

Get ready for our computer overlords.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
14 JAN 2017
 

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are everywhere in science these days, but they're also vital tools for companies that want to stay ahead of their competitors.

Smarter algorithms and software can help businesses become more efficient, competitive, and faster to adapt. And that means companies are on the look-out for people who know how to work with the technology.

To help you get started, we're offering the Machine Learning & AI For Business Bundle on ScienceAlert Academy for the special price of US$39.

The bundle includes four courses to help you understand and learn how to program AI and machine learning software, and you can study them all online in your own time. 

You'll go through the basics before diving into the R programming language, which has become the most widely used language for computational statistics, visualisation, and data science - all essential tools in AI and machine learning.

In fact, companies like Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn are already using R to develop algorithms that improve the flow of their businesses.

Find out more and get started now.

Length: 31 hours

Cost: US$39

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

