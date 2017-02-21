Artem Sapegin/Unsplash

Start Your Coding Journey With This Mega Python Bundle

50% off, this week only.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
21 FEB 2017
 

Knowing how to program is a big deal in a range of industries, and getting a head start doesn't have to be as hard as you'd think.

Python is a solid choice as a first coding language – it's simple, easy to read, and a good stepping stone into the world of programming.

It's also one of the most popular introductory teaching languages at a number of universities, so learning how it works is a great place to start.

For an online course that doesn't break the bank, we've teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle.

With over 70 hours of content, you'll be a python pro in no time. The pack includes courses such as the Developers' Guide to Python 3 Programming, Taming Big Data with Apache Spark and Python, plus more.

Best of all, we've currently got a half-price deal going – just type LEARN50 into the checkout, and you'll halve the price of any of our popular bundles.

This deal ends on Sunday February 26, at midnight PST, so get in fast!

Get started now.

Price: US$22 with LEARN50 code at checkout

Length: 70 hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.

More From ScienceAlert

This ancient sea creature is so messed up, scientists can't stop arguing over it
This Ancient Sea Creature Is So Messed Up, Scientists Can't Stop Arguing Over It

What is this madness?

1 hour ago
Rogue cosmic rays from outer space are causing havoc with our smartphones
Rogue Cosmic Rays From Outer Space Are Causing Havoc With Our Smartphones

And it's getting worse.

3 hours ago
No one can figure out what's behind a mysterious radiation spike across Europe
No One Can Figure Out What's Behind a Mysterious Radiation Spike Across Europe

It appears to be linked to pharmaceuticals.

3 hours ago
We're One Step Closer to Pulling Nuclear Fuel Straight Out of the Ocean
We're One Step Closer to Pulling Nuclear Fuel Straight Out of the Ocean

Better than digging it out of the ground.

40 minutes ago
Giant 'rivers in the sky' are causing widespread chaos in California
Giant 'Rivers in the Sky' Are Causing Widespread Chaos in California

We finally know what's causing these historic floods.

5 hours ago
Life recovered faster than we thought from Earth's worst mass extinction
Life Recovered Faster Than We Thought From Earth's Worst Mass Extinction

Even the Great Dying couldn't hold life down.

6 hours ago
NASA scientists have proposed a new definition of planets, and Pluto could soon be back
NASA Scientists Have Proposed a New Definition of Planets, and Pluto Could Soon Be Back

Could our Moon get planetary status?

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE