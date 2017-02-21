Start Your Coding Journey With This Mega Python Bundle

Knowing how to program is a big deal in a range of industries, and getting a head start doesn't have to be as hard as you'd think.

Python is a solid choice as a first coding language – it's simple, easy to read, and a good stepping stone into the world of programming.

It's also one of the most popular introductory teaching languages at a number of universities, so learning how it works is a great place to start.

For an online course that doesn't break the bank, we've teamed up with Stack Commerce to bring you the Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle.

With over 70 hours of content, you'll be a python pro in no time. The pack includes courses such as the Developers' Guide to Python 3 Programming, Taming Big Data with Apache Spark and Python, plus more.

Best of all, we've currently got a half-price deal going – just type LEARN50 into the checkout, and you'll halve the price of any of our popular bundles.

This deal ends on Sunday February 26, at midnight PST, so get in fast!

Get started now.

Price: US$22 with LEARN50 code at checkout

Length: 70 hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.