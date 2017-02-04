Caribb/Flickr

Study suggests working more than 39 hours a week is bad for you

We need more time to look after ourselves.

CHRIS PASH, BUSINESS INSIDER
4 FEB 2017
 

Putting in long hours at the office seems normal with projects to finish, paperwork to complete and those numbers to compile for the monthly meeting.

In Australia, about two in three work more than 40 hours a week at their full-time jobs.

 

Now science has confirmed that those who do more than 39 hours are putting their health at risk.

Research from the Australian National University (ANU) shows the work limit for a healthy life should be set at 39 hours a week instead of the 48-hour limit set internationally about 80 years ago.

The death by suicide last year of a 24-year-old Japanese woman, after working 105 overtime hours in one month, sparked an international debate on long working hours.

"Long work hours erode a person’s mental and physical health, because it leaves less time to eat well and look after themselves properly," says Huong Dinh from the ANU Research School of Population Health.

The researchers say Australia needs to do more to change attitudes to work and to support men to take time at home without penalty or prejudice.

Australians also need to dispel the widespread belief that people need to work long hours to do a good job.

"Despite the fact that women on average are as skilled as men, women on average have lower paid jobs and less autonomy than men, and they spend much more time on care and domestic work," says Dinh.

"Given the extra demands placed on women, it’s impossible for women to work long hours often expected by employers unless they compromise their health."

The study, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, used data from about 8,000 Australian adults as part of the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Nearby earthquakes are opening up Africa's 'Gateway to Hell' volcano
Nearby earthquakes are opening up Africa's 'Gateway to Hell' volcano

New cracks are appearing.

54 minutes ago
WATCH: What does your snot say about your health?
WATCH: What does your snot say about your health?

It's kinda like the body's traffic light...

1 day ago
An expedition to search for Antarctica's 'lost meteorites' has been approved
An expedition to search for Antarctica's 'lost meteorites' has been approved

What's hiding below the ice?

1 day ago
Researchers are debating whether to privatise endangered species
Researchers are debating whether to privatise endangered species

Is this how we stop extinction?

1 day ago
This new liquid crystal can triple the sharpness of tv and computer screens
This new liquid crystal can triple the sharpness of tv and computer screens

Packs way more pixels in, using less power.

1 day ago
Get schooled in everything from Big Data to AI with this online course
Get schooled in everything from Big Data to AI with this online course

Learn from the experts.

1 day ago
Here's how scientists explain peoples' obsession with UFOs and 'alien abductions'
Here's how scientists explain peoples' obsession with UFOs and 'alien abductions'

There's (almost always) a logical explanation.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE