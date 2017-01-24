Colin/Wikimedia

Shore up your online privacy with this lifetime VPN deal

Protect yourself.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
24 JAN 2017
 

Up to 25 percent of people using the internet are using a VPN, and for good reasons.

VPN stands for virtual private network, and it gives you piece of mind that your data is safe.

 

A VPN will encrypt your traffic so hackers can’t access your data, and hides your location and IP address so you can stay anonymous.

It also gives you the option of bypassing geolocation blocks when you’re overseas.

We’ve teamed up with Stack Commerce to offer you a huge deal on a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure – for only US$39.

VPNSecure doesn’t keep any logs on activity, has servers in over 46 countries, and allows you to connect 5 devices simultaneously.

It’s the easiest way to protect yourself online – find out more here.

Price: US$39

Length: Lifetime access

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales. 

More From ScienceAlert

The massive rift in the Antarctic ice shelf has already gained 10 km in 2017
The massive rift in the Antarctic ice shelf has already gained 10 km in 2017

One of the world's biggest icebergs is imminent.

34 minutes ago
New organisms have been formed using the first ever 6-letter genetic code
New organisms have been formed using the first ever 6-letter genetic code

This could be the beginning of a whole new life form.

3 hours ago
Giant, wolf-sized otters roamed the swamps of China 6 million years ago
Giant, wolf-sized otters roamed the swamps of China 6 million years ago

Not so cute now.

4 hours ago
Scientists have just melted a solid below its freezing point
Scientists have just melted a solid below its freezing point

What is happening right now.

5 hours ago
This anxiety-inducing video shows more than 100 years of climate change in 20 seconds
This anxiety-inducing video shows more than 100 years of climate change in 20 seconds

Gulp.

5 hours ago
The most detailed 'full disk' view of Earth ever has been released - and it's incredible
The most detailed 'full disk' view of Earth ever has been released - and it's incredible

Wowow.

8 hours ago
Scientists claim they've developed a psychological 'vaccine' against fake news
Scientists claim they've developed a psychological 'vaccine' against fake news

Inoculating against misinformation.

3 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE