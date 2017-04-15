The FDA Just Struck a Deal That Could Replace Animal Testing With a Tiny Chip

A future without animal testing is getting closer. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration agreed to a research-and-development collaboration with Emulate, a company that makes "organs-on-chips" technology.

The hope is that instead of testing new drugs or supplements on animals, researchers can use Emulate's chips.

Each chip is about the size of a human thumb and contains tiny channels filled with living human cells that imitate the functions of different organs.

For example, Emulate can build a chip that recreates how a human lung might react to certain medications. The results of tests that use these chips would ideally be more accurate than those conducted using a culture of lung cells or an animal's lung.

Animal testing is a critical part of drug development. Before a drug makes it to the FDA, the company behind it has to show how the drug works in animals — specifically whether it's toxic.

Scientists run tests on different animals and bring that data to the FDA in the form of an Investigational New Drug application. If the FDA signs off, the company can then start testing the drug in humans.

To start, the collaboration between the FDA and Emulate will focus on the company's Liver-Chips, which are meant to show how an animal's liver may react to a certain drug.

The liver is where most drugs get broken down on their way out of the body.

Animal testing may not disappear, but if the collaboration is successful, it could at least reduce the number of animals used in preclinical research.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider: