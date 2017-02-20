Midas Anim/Shutterstock

Here's What Happens Inside Your Body When You Flex Your Fingers

We can't look away.

RAFI LETZTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
20 FEB 2017
 

Hold your hand in front of you, palm up and fingers splayed. Now bend your fingers at their first joint past the knuckles.

Your hand should look a bit like a spider on its back, curling up its legs - that's your proximal interphalangeal joints (PIJs) bending.

 

Let your hand splay out again. This time, curl just your pointer finger and let it uncurl. Now do your ring finger.

What do you think is going on here? If you had to guess, where would you say the muscle involved is?

Having never taken a medical anatomy course, I'd always assumed it was located entirely in the finger itself, just like the main muscles for flexing your elbow live in your upper arm.

Turns out, this intuition is wrong.

The main muscle for flexing your PIJs actually runs all the way up your arm. Called the flexor digitorum superficialis, it bends your fingers by contracting and bending them back toward itself.

This video (of unknown origin) which we saw Tweeted by the account How Things Work, illustrates the effect using a cadaver limb:

I can't stop staring at it.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

NASA scientists have proposed a new definition of planets, and Pluto could soon be back
NASA Scientists Have Proposed a New Definition of Planets, and Pluto Could Soon Be Back

Could our Moon get planetary status?

5 hours ago
You're a completely different person at 14 and 77 years old, personality study suggests
You're a Completely Different Person at 14 and 77 Years Old, Personality Study Suggests

Somebody that I used to know.

8 hours ago
New evidence links the collapse of Aztec society to a deadly salmonella outbreak
New Evidence Links the Collapse of Aztec Society to a Deadly Salmonella Outbreak

80% of the population was wiped out.

7 hours ago
Space X just flew a rocket back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
Space X Just Flew a Rocket Back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

The footage is unreal.

10 hours ago
Strange life has been found trapped inside these giant cave crystals
Strange Life Has Been Found Trapped Inside These Giant Cave Crystals

 A NASA scientist just woke them up.

11 hours ago
The results of this 50-hour face transplant are incredible
The Results of This 50-Hour Face Transplant Are Incredible

Two lives, one success story.

13 hours ago
This video explains the bizarre reason our Sun is slowing down
This Video Explains the Bizarre Reason Our Sun Is Slowing Down

What can put the brakes on a star?

2 days ago
 
  LOAD MORE