Twentieth Century Fox

This new self-healing, stretchable material is perfect for Wolverine

This is seriously cool.

DAVID NIELD
26 DEC 2016
 

Inspired by the comic book character Wolverine, scientists have developed a self-healing, highly stretchable, transparent material that can be used to power artificial muscles.

The end product is a soft, rubber-like material that's easy to produce at low cost. It can stretch to 50 times its original length, and can heal itself from a scissor cut in the space of 24 hours at room temperature.

 

Just 5 minutes after being cut, the material can stretch to two times its original length again – not a bad power for a comic book superhero to have.

The material is also an ionic conductor - capable of conducting electricity through the flow of ions - and this is the first time scientists have combined self-healing properties in an ionic conductor.

The team from the University of California, Riverside and the University of Colorado says it could ultimately be used in robotics, electronic devices, batteries, and biosensors.

"Creating a material with all these properties has been a puzzle for years," says researcher and lifelong Wolverine fan, Chao Wang from UC Riverside.

"We did that and now are just beginning to explore the applications."

Wang says his love for Wolverine helped inspire his interest in self-healing materials, which mimic materials seen in nature, and can help extend the lifetime and lower the cost of man-made materials and devices.

 

wolv-materialUC Riverside

While transparent and stretchable ionic conductors have been developed before, adding self-healing properties has proved tricky – to get a material to self-heal, you usually need non-covalent bonds between the individual molecules, which can't share electrons.

Passing electricity through these bonds degrades them, which is a problem if you're trying to keep your self-healing material capable of self-healing.

To find a solution, Wang used ion-dipole interactions to hold the molecules together, which combine charged ions with polar molecules – where one end of the molecule has a positive charge and the other a negative.

The small electrical imbalance in both these types of molecule creates an electrostatic attraction between them.

So by mixing a high-ionic-strength salt to a stretchable polar polymer, Wang and his colleagues were able to produce a material with the properties they needed.

The researchers used two layers of the new material, with a transparent membrane in between, to create an artificial muscle prototype. It could move in response to electrical signals, in the same way a human muscle moves in response to a signal from the brain.

It's still early days for the material, but its unique combination of properties could make next-generation electronic devices and robots more resilient than ever, even if it's too late to get it fitted to Hugh Jackman's knuckles.

The research has been published in Advanced Materials.

More From ScienceAlert

How we breathe could also affect how we think and feel
How we breathe could also affect how we think and feel

Nose vs mouth breathing.

12 hours ago
A centuries-old Chinese herbal medicine could help us to fight TB
A centuries-old Chinese herbal medicine could help us to fight TB

The power of sweet wormwood.

16 hours ago
New York officials report the first ever case of bird flu spread from cat to human
New York officials report the first ever case of bird flu spread from cat to human

The virus is adapting to new hosts.

17 hours ago
Uluru became a massive waterfall after extreme rains flooded the Australian desert
Uluru became a massive waterfall after extreme rains flooded the Australian desert

This is crazy.

18 hours ago
Here's what magic mushrooms do to your body and brain
Here's what magic mushrooms do to your body and brain

The good, the bad, and the ugly. 

17 hours ago
China plans on being the first country to land a probe on the far side of the Moon
China plans on being the first country to land a probe on the far side of the Moon

The next frontier.

17 hours ago
Global cheetah populations have crashed, raising new fears of extinction
Global cheetah populations have crashed, raising new fears of extinction

Our fastest land animal is in serious trouble.

21 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE