Want to Grow Your Brand? These Are the Skills You Need to Become a Digital Marketing Guru

Turn followers into customers.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
25 FEB 2017
 

Right now, online marketing is everything - if you're not getting your brand's name out there to a digital audience, then you're missing out on valuable customers.

Which is why it's more important than ever to get the tools you need to reach your target audience through social media and search engine optimisation (SEO).

The problem is, a lot of traditional marketing courses still don't teach you how to boost a Facebook post, or master the marketing newsletter.

That's why we've partnered with StackCommerce to bring you the Marketer's Growth and Acquisition Bundle for the special price of US$49.

Until the end of this week, we're also offering 50 percent off with the code "LEARN50".

The bundle of five courses teaches you the basics in Facebook ad management, SEO, email marketing, and growth conversion, giving you all the skills you need to nail your marketing goals.

Best of all, you can learn it all from the comfort of your couch.

Get started now.

And check out all the courses available in the sale here.

Price: US$49

Length: 62.5 hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and share in the profits of any sales.

