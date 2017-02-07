NWS Chicago

WATCH: A bright green meteor just streaked above the US

Gone in seconds.

RAFI LETZTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
7 FEB 2017
 

Flash... boom. It took just seconds for a bright green fireball - and apparent meteor - to streak across the dark sky over Wisconsin at about 1:31am Monday morning.

But thanks to the magic (and paranoia) of our digital age, there's tonnes of security and dash-cam video of the event, and it's already all over the internet.

 

Here's a shot from Plover, Wisconsin, shared by the local National Weather Service (NWS) station on Twitter:

Here's the view from the University of Wisconsin campus:

Here's the view from a police car:

NWS Milwaukee staff also shared a radar image showing what they believe is the meteor over Lake Michigan:

If any of the space-rock reached the surface, the lake is likely where it ended up.

Though the flash looks low to the ground in some of those clips, that's a bit misleading; it was high enough to see from all the way in Illinois:

This video from the American Meteor Society shows its estimated path, and suggests it was visible from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indian, Ohio, Indiana, New York, Ontario, Kentucky, Iowa and Minnesota:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Forget what you've learned - scientists just created a stable helium compound
Forget what you've learned - scientists just created a stable helium compound

The new frontier of chemistry.

2 hours ago
This condom-free male birth control just passed its toughest test yet
This condom-free male birth control just passed its toughest test yet

Male monkeys have been protected for more than a year.

2 hours ago
Scientists have figured out how to actually stop an interstellar spacecraft
Scientists have figured out how to actually stop an interstellar spacecraft

That's Alpha Centauri on your left.

21 hours ago
If you can't stand the sound of people chewing, blame your brain
If you can't stand the sound of people chewing, blame your brain

*Shudders*

4 hours ago
Solar storms could be driving hundreds of whales to strand themselves in global die-off events
Solar storms could be driving hundreds of whales to strand themselves in global die-off events

The force behind one of nature's strangest mysteries.

22 hours ago
Newly discovered 'radiation clouds' could pose extra risks to frequent flyers
Newly discovered 'radiation clouds' could pose extra risks to frequent flyers

But there's no need to panic.

1 day ago
Scientists have figured out how our brains sharpen our memories while we sleep
Scientists have figured out how our brains sharpen our memories while we sleep

We snooze to lose.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE