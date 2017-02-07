WATCH: A bright green meteor just streaked above the US

Flash... boom. It took just seconds for a bright green fireball - and apparent meteor - to streak across the dark sky over Wisconsin at about 1:31am Monday morning.
But thanks to the magic (and paranoia) of our digital age, there's tonnes of security and dash-cam video of the event, and it's already all over the internet.
Here's a shot from Plover, Wisconsin, shared by the local National Weather Service (NWS) station on Twitter:
AWESOME video of early AM #meteor! This video is from Plover, WI. #swiwx #wiwx #mnwx #iawx #miwx pic.twitter.com/Z1sgxzWZ1u— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017
Here's the view from the University of Wisconsin campus:
Last night's Midwest #Meteor #Fireball over Lake Michigan as seen from the University of Wisconsin campus. pic.twitter.com/Ho2hOsquhX— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 6, 2017
Here's the view from a police car:
One of our officers caught this on their squad camera at about 1:30 AM today. The meteor lit up the sky and then came into view. pic.twitter.com/rRQazjC9Ro— Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) February 6, 2017
NWS Milwaukee staff also shared a radar image showing what they believe is the meteor over Lake Michigan:
Our midnight crew saw the flash from the meteor early this morning. Checking back at our radar images, we saw this! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KMdsBW7HIc— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017
If any of the space-rock reached the surface, the lake is likely where it ended up.
Though the flash looks low to the ground in some of those clips, that's a bit misleading; it was high enough to see from all the way in Illinois:
Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017
This video from the American Meteor Society shows its estimated path, and suggests it was visible from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indian, Ohio, Indiana, New York, Ontario, Kentucky, Iowa and Minnesota:
This article was originally published by Business Insider.
