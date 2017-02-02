NASA/Wikimedia

NASA's Twin Study has found 8 weird effects of long-term spaceflight on the human body

We've barely scratched the surface. 

SKYE GOULD, DAVE MOSHER, AND REBECCA HARRINGTON, BUSINESS INSIDER
2 FEB 2017
 

In the name of science, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly recently shoved himself into the top of a rocket, accelerated to 17,500 mph (28,200 km/h), and fell around Earth for 340 days - nearly an entire year.

The lack of gravity, radiation exposure, Kelly's diet, and other facts of life in orbit affected his body in significant ways - including, as NASA is learning now, even his genetic blueprint.

 

The Twin Study, which is still in progress, uses Scott Kelly's identical twin brother and fellow former astronaut, Mark Kelly, to unmask the subtle but important effects of long-duration space travel on the human body.

Business Insider's Dina Spector reported on some of the most fascinating preliminary results of the study, which NASA released at the end of January, including bodily changes caused by the possible existence of a 'space gene'.

Here are eight other biological oddities that happen to your body if you're in space for a year:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

WATCH: What does your snot say about your health?
WATCH: What does your snot say about your health?

It's kinda like the body's traffic light...

3 hours ago
An expedition to search for Antarctica's 'lost meteorites' has been approved
An expedition to search for Antarctica's 'lost meteorites' has been approved

What's hiding below the ice?

17 hours ago
Researchers are debating whether to privatise endangered species
Researchers are debating whether to privatise endangered species

Is this how we stop extinction?

19 hours ago
This new liquid crystal can triple the sharpness of tv and computer screens
This new liquid crystal can triple the sharpness of tv and computer screens

Packs way more pixels in, using less power.

19 hours ago
Get schooled in everything from Big Data to AI with this online course
Get schooled in everything from Big Data to AI with this online course

Learn from the experts.

18 hours ago
Here's how scientists explain peoples' obsession with UFOs and 'alien abductions'
Here's how scientists explain peoples' obsession with UFOs and 'alien abductions'

There's (almost always) a logical explanation.

19 hours ago
New results from CERN could fill one of the biggest gaps in the Standard Model of physics
New results from CERN could fill one of the biggest gaps in the Standard Model of physics

How our Universe broke the rules of symmetry.

21 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE