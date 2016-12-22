Become an ethical hacker with this online course bundle

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

Hack for a living.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
22 DEC 2016
 

Internet security is becoming more important than ever, and companies are spending a lot of money on hiring experienced hackers to help them keep their networks protected.

Which means there's a growing number of jobs for people with ethical hacking skills, who can help a business identify and fix vulnerabilities - just like in Mr Robot.

For anyone who wants to get a head start, we've partnered with StackCommerce to put together the Become and Ethical Hacker Bundle.

It's been one of our most popular courses on ScienceAlert Academy to date, and is on offer for just US$44.99 over the holidays.

During the course, you'll learn the basics of ethical hacking, get familiar with Linux, and learn some of the lesser-known hacking methods. You'll also get advice on how to turn your hobby into a lucrative career.

Sign up now

Length: 59 hours

Cost: US$44.99

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

