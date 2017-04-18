Become More Productive With Music Scientifically Designed to Help You Focus

We're all busier than ever, but despite our growing to-do lists, we're also more distracted than ever - even when we're trying to block the rest of the world out with music.

But it turns out, not all music is created equal.

Brain.FM is an audio streaming service that's been created with the help of neuroscientists to provide music that's scientifically designed to boost your productivity and help you focus - whether you're trying to study, sleep, or simply relax.

The system is designed so that when you select an attention-boosting playlist, it helps improve focus and reaction times. If you pick a relaxing playlist, it improves slow-wave sleep instead.

(Note: The results of the pilot studies are in the process of being peer-reviewed, but haven't been published in a journal as yet. In the meantime you can see them here and here.)

You can select playlists for a certain length of time, or indefinite ones, if you just want the background music to last all day.

We've partnered up with StackCommerce to offer a lifetime subscription to Brain.FM for just US$49.99 (normal price US$199.99) via ScienceAlert Academy.

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.