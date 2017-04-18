Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

Become More Productive With Music Scientifically Designed to Help You Focus

Boost your brain power.

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
18 APR 2017
 

We're all busier than ever, but despite our growing to-do lists, we're also more distracted than ever - even when we're trying to block the rest of the world out with music. 

But it turns out, not all music is created equal.

Brain.FM is an audio streaming service that's been created with the help of neuroscientists to provide music that's scientifically designed to boost your productivity and help you focus - whether you're trying to study, sleep, or simply relax.

The system is designed so that when you select an attention-boosting playlist, it helps improve focus and reaction times. If you pick a relaxing playlist, it improves slow-wave sleep instead.

(Note: The results of the pilot studies are in the process of being peer-reviewed, but haven't been published in a journal as yet. In the meantime you can see them here and here.)

You can select playlists for a certain length of time, or indefinite ones, if you just want the background music to last all day.

We've partnered up with StackCommerce to offer a lifetime subscription to Brain.FM for just US$49.99 (normal price US$199.99) via ScienceAlert Academy.

You can try it for yourself here.

Length: Lifetime

Price: US$49.99

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales. 

Hold Onto Your Brain: There Might Be Twice as Many Supermassive Black Holes in the Universe

Nationwide Study Reveals Just How Broken the US Mental Health System Is

At Last, Video Confirmation That Snowflakes Aren't Always Perfectly Unique

New LHC Data Hint at Deviations in the Standard Model of Physics

Experimental Nasal Spray Could Deliver Drugs Across the Blood-Brain Barrier

Course Offer: Prepare for Your Project Management Certification With This Online Course

Scientists Have Finally Found a Live Giant Shipworm, and It's Seriously Nightmare Fuel

