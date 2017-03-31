Get a Head Start in the IT Industry With This CompTIA IT Certification Bundle

IT is a constantly in-demand industry, and having the right skills can lead to a well-paying job.

But a crucial step in towards many IT roles is acing the CompTIA A+ certification exam.

To help you get your head start, we've teamed up with Stack Commerce to offer the CompTIA IT Certification Bundle at a fraction of its retail price.

Within this online course bundle, you'll learn how networks function, how to perform preventative maintenance, and other IT fundamentals.

And by the end, you'll be able to ace the A+, Network+, and Security+ exams.

Right now, the course is only US$49 - and best of all, you can complete the whole thing from your couch.

Check it out now.

Price: US$49

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.