Get Protected Online With This Lifetime VPN Deal

Almost 25 percent of people on the internet use a VPN – and it's an increasingly important part of internet security.

VPN stands for virtual private network, and it works to keep your activity hidden when browsing, emailing, or transmitting any other private data you don't want people snooping around in.

But with so many options out there, how do you know which one is the best to purchase – for price and functionality?

We've joined forces with Stack Commerce to bring you the Hotspot Shield Elite Plus VPN – one of the most sophisticated VPNs on the market.

It will allow you to connect up to five of your devices, all at top speeds, and you can also use it on public Wi-Fi with just a click.

There are over 20 virtual locations, allowing you to access geographically blocked content, and protect your identity, location and IP.

This week we're offering a Lifetime VPN subscription for only US$69 – giving you years of privacy and security via ScienceAlert Academy.

If you don't want it for a lifetime, you can also get one- or two-year subscriptions at heavily discounted rates.

Find out more here.

Price: US$69

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses and products to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.