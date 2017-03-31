Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos Just Gave Us Our First Glimpse Inside Blue Origin's New Shepard Capsule

This could be you next year.

PETER DOCKRILL
31 MAR 2017
 

The future of space tourism is looking more tantalising than ever, with Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin unveiling the first interior images of its New Shepard space capsule this week.

The crew capsule, which sits atop the reusable New Shepard booster rocket, provides recumbent leather chairs and ample space-viewing opportunities for six people – and it won't be long before those seats will be filled, with the company expecting to launch paying passengers as early as 2018.

 

"Our New Shepard flight test program is focused on demonstrating the performance and robustness of the system," Bezos explained in an email to the press this week.

"In parallel, we've been designing the capsule interior with an eye toward precision engineering, safety, and comfort."

In terms of safety, the centrepiece of the capsule is a large cylindrical feature that looks like it might be some kind of control console for the passengers – but it's actually the escape motor, which operates to push the crew capsule off the booster rocket in an emergency:

324786-blue-1Blue Origin

The idea is that, in the event of an anomaly during the launch sequence, the escape motor thrusts the passenger module away from the rocket and out of harm's way.

Of course, the would-be space tourists that Blue Origin is currently courting probably don't want to spend too long dwelling on mid-launch emergencies, and would rather think about the unique perspectives on Earth and space afforded by these roomy individual windows:

324786-blue-2Blue Origin

"Every seat's a window seat," Bezos explains, "the largest windows ever in space."

According to Blue Origin's website, these viewing ports make up one-third of the capsule's surface structure, and at 108.5 cm (42.7 inches) high and 72.6 cm (28.6 inches) wide along the base, they're almost three times as capacious as the windows on a Boeing 747.

Here's another look at the windows and how happy they make New Shepard's hypothetical passengers:

324786-blue-3Blue Origin

By the side of each window is a viewing screen, offering travellers information on their flight and potentially acting as a video display to give them alternative views of the spacecraft and its outlook.

The New Shepard capsule is named after pioneering NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, who in 1961 became the first American to take a suborbital trip to space.

Passengers on New Shepard will get to follow in his footsteps, climbing to an altitude of approximately 100 kilometres (62 miles) in the vicinity of the Karman line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

324786-blue-4Blue Origin

Of course, experiencing those highs won't come cheap. The expected ticket price for Blue Origin's 10-minute voyage into space is expected to cost somewhere between US$100,000 to $200,000.

But hey, at least New Shepard looks to be considerably more luxurious than the interiors of SpaceX's also-very-cool-looking Crew Dragon spacecraft, which right now is reserved for professional astronauts.

Blue Origin will be exhibiting a mockup of the crew capsule at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs next week, and hopefully we'll find out more about some of its capabilities then – and get some confirmation on exactly when private spaceflights will kick off.

Watch this space.

More From ScienceAlert

This tadpole sees the world through an eyeball surgically grafted to its tail
This Tadpole Sees the World Through an Eyeball Surgically Grafted to Its Tail

You can't unsee this.

2 hours ago
Scientists have discovered a brand new tyrannosaur with a super-sensitive face
Scientists Have Discovered a Brand New Tyrannosaur With a Super-Sensitive Face

It would have ripped your arm off for touching it. 

3 hours ago
Scientists have detected an unexplained explosion coming from a galaxy 10.7 billion light-years away
Scientists Have Detected an Unexplained Explosion Coming From a Galaxy 10.7 Billion Light-Years Away

1,000 times more energy than every star in the galaxy.

6 hours ago
NASA astronauts just lost a key piece of the International Space Station
NASA Astronauts Just Lost a Key Piece of the International Space Station

And now it's floating free through space.

4 hours ago
NASA's Juno probe just sent back breathtaking new images of Jupiter
NASA's Juno Probe Just Sent Back Breathtaking New Images of Jupiter

Mind = blown.

2 hours ago
This tiny fish uses giant fangs to inject heroin-like venom into would-be predators
This Tiny Fish Uses Giant Fangs to Inject Heroin-Like Venom Into Would-Be Predators

Nature is savage.

6 hours ago
This badass 57-year-old just became the oldest woman to perform a spacewalk
This Badass 57-Year-Old Just Became the Oldest Woman to Perform a Spacewalk

Age is just a number.

8 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE