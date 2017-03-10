REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

Learn the A to Z of Ethical Hacking With This Online Course Bundle

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
10 MAR 2017
 

Internet security is becoming more important than ever, and companies are spending a lot of money on hiring experienced hackers to help them keep their networks protected.

That means there's a growing number of jobs for people with ethical hacking skills who can help a business identify and fix vulnerabilities - just like in Mr Robot.

To get your head in the game, we've partnered with StackCommerce to bring you the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle.

It will give you all the basic skills you need to start your journey towards becoming a professional hacker.

"This bootcamp was designed for aspiring information security professionals who wish to take an immersive look at this in-demand career and ultimately become a professional pentester," the website explains.

For US$39 you'll be able to access over 45 hours of content to learn reconnaissance, scanning and enumeration, network mapping, watch live hacking demonstrations, and much more.

It's all totally available whenever and wherever you want.

Price: US$39

Length: 45+ hours

This is a promotional ScienceAlert Academy post, in partnership with StackCommerce. We carefully vet all courses to make sure they're relevant to our readers, and make a share in the profits of any sales.

