AmoosingCows/Reddit

Here's why this picture of a strawberry is freaking people out

Trypophobes beware.

KIM RENFRO, BUSINESS INSIDER
11 JAN 2017
 

If a picture of a strawberry sprouting makes you cringe - you’re not alone. A scientific phenomenon called trypophobia explains why seeing clusters of holes might disturb you and make your skin crawl.

On January 10, Redditor AmoosingCows posted a photo of a strawberry still on the vine that was growing tiny green leaves from the seeds on its outer skin.

 

One of the top comment reply threads on the post discusses why this picture is upsetting, and attributes the 'disturbing' nature of it to trypophobia.

There’s even a whole community dedicated to the fear of holes on Reddit - /r/trypophobia

AmoosingCows/Reddit

One of the top comment reply threads on the post discusses why this picture is upsetting, and attributes the 'disturbing' nature of it to trypophobia.

There’s even a whole community dedicated to the fear of holes on Reddit - /r/trypophobia

"Up to 15 percent of people (18 percent of females and 11 percent of males) become viscerally upset after looking at images of clustered holes or bumps, according to research on the condition colloquially known as trypophobia," Business Insider reported in 2015. 

 

"These clusters of holes are common in nature, for example: honeycombs or clusters of soap bubbles."

Though the strawberry images don’t show true holes (it’s more about holes that are filled unexpectedly with leaves), the effect can be the same.

The sprouting of seeds on fruits as seen in the strawberry photo is a mutation called vivipary.

"Vivipary occurs frequently in some plants, but only intermittently in others, like the strawberry," an informative article on StrawberryPlants.org explains.

Lotus fruit seed pod trypophobia fear of holesPeripitus


"Viviparous plants produce seeds that germinate immediately while still attached to the plant.  So, the achenes (commonly called strawberry seeds) are actually sprouting/germinating right on the strawberry."

This isn’t the first time Redditors have been creeped out of a picture of a strawberry undergoing vivipary.

Here’s another image of a sprouted berry posted by Redditor Proteon in May 2016:

Proteon/Reddit

The comment section on that post was also filled with Redditors discussing trypophobia and the unsettling nature of a sprouting strawberry.

For more information on trypophobia, read Business Insider’s full report on its scientific roots and possible causes.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists have cooled an object beyond the icy limits of known physics
Scientists have cooled an object beyond the icy limits of known physics

What's cooler than cool?

1 hour ago
The skeleton of infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele is now a teaching aid for medical students
The skeleton of infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele is now a teaching aid for medical students

Learning from the past.

3 hours ago
Syria's war has affected water in the region so much, you can see the damage from space
Syria's war has affected water in the region so much, you can see the damage from space

Not good.

4 hours ago
These Brazilian vampire bats have started feeding on humans for the first time
These Brazilian vampire bats have started feeding on humans for the first time

They've developed a taste for us.

4 hours ago
12,600-year-old handprints show humans lived in the Himalayas much earlier than thought
12,600-year-old handprints show humans lived in the Himalayas much earlier than thought

Our ancestors were intrepid.

5 hours ago
Scientists have outlined an 8-page plan to fix what's wrong with science
Scientists have outlined an 8-page plan to fix what's wrong with science

Enough's enough.

1 day ago
WATCH: This crazy spinning ice disc just appeared in a Michigan river
WATCH: This crazy spinning ice disc just appeared in a Michigan river

Its perfect shape is still a mystery.

1 day ago
 
  LOAD MORE