Getty

Here's How SpaceX Plans to Give Everyone on Earth Internet Access

Only 3 billion people to go.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
5 MAY 2017
 

The fact that you're able to read this article means you are one of the more than 3.77 billion people in the world that has access to the internet. While that's already a good number - more than half of the world's population, in fact - some 3 billion others don't have such access.

Thankfully, a number of efforts are underway to bring the internet to the farthest corners of the globe, and one of those is being put forth by SpaceX.

 

Back in November, Elon Musk's company filed an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of its plan to create a high-speed, global internet network.

At yesterday's Senate hearing on US broadband infrastructure, SpaceX confirmed this plan.

"SpaceX plans to bring high-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband service to consumers in the U.S. and around the world, including areas underserved or currently unserved by existing networks," explained Patricia Cooper, SpaceX's VP for satellite government affairs, in a prepared statement during the hearing.

SpaceX plans to improve internet speeds and overall connectivity in the US and the rest of the world by putting 4,425 satellites into orbit between 2019 and 2024.

The satellites will be transported into space in multiple batches via the company's Falcon 9 rockets.

The United Nations recently declared internet access a basic human right, and because it bypasses some existing complications to bringing internet service to far-flung areas, SpaceX's endeavor would be a huge step forward in the effort to ensure all of the world's citizens enjoy that right. 

 

"In large measure, the disparity in available service to rural and 'hard-to-reach' areas is the result of the heavy, up-front capital expenditures necessary to achieve connectivity to these locations," Cooper said.

However, Elon Musk's company isn't the only one working toward global interconnectivity through improved internet service.

Facebook is using massive, solar-powered drones to beam internet to the farthest corners of the world, AT&T wants to deliver wifi through existing power lines, and governments are getting in on the action, too, with New York and Canada planning initiatives to bring broadband to all citizens.

SpaceX is eager to contribute to the cause. "

SpaceX looks forward to being part of the solution to expand access to high-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband internet connectivity in the United States and worldwide," Cooper said.

The web of satellites proposed by SpaceX would bring faster and more robust web access to more people, so now it's just a matter of whether or not they'll get the governments go-ahead.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists have discovered what really happens in the skin when you have eczema
Scientists Have Discovered What Really Happens in The Skin When You Have Eczema

One step closer to a cure. 

33 minutes ago
Scientists have developed the world's first soft tissue synthetic retina
Scientists Have Developed The World's First Soft Tissue Synthetic Retina

The bionic eye just got a lot more eye-friendly.

32 minutes ago
Observing your own brain activity could be the future of treating depression
Observing Your Own Brain Activity Could Be The Future of Treating Depression

Because no one knows you better.

1 hour ago
Learn to code for Amazon Alexa, and even build your own
Learn to Code For Amazon Alexa, And Even Build Your Own

Build voice-activated applications from scratch.

1 hour ago
Turns out the powerhouse of our cells could be running at a scorching 50°C
Turns Out The Powerhouse of Our Cells Could Be Running at a Scorching 50°C

Wha??

3 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Never run out of iPhone chargers again
ScienceAlert Deal: Never Run Out of iPhone Chargers Again

Get 3 extra-long lightning cables for $20.

1 hour ago
Here's what we know about this week's massive Google Docs phishing attack
Here's What We Know About This Week's Massive Google Docs Phishing Attack

Another important lesson in clicking carefully.

5 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE