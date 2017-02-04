United States Department of Defense/Wikimedia

What's the actual difference between a hydrogen bomb and an atomic bomb?

Fission vs. fusion.

KELLY DICKERSON & DAVE MOSHER, BUSINESS INSIDER
4 FEB 2017
 

A hydrogen bomb is different than a regular atomic bomb, like the ones the US dropped on Japan near the end of World War II. Collectively, the two A-bombs that the US detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed more than 200,000 people.

But an H-bomb is an entirely different beast. It can be up to 1,000 times more powerful than an A-bomb, according to nuclear experts. Here's why.

 

North Korea tested atomic bombs back in 2006, 2009, and 2013. Their blasts were created using fission - the splitting of atoms into smaller ones.

Heavy, radioactive forms of elements like plutonium and uranium are especially susceptible to do this.

Every fission or split of an atom releases a huge amount of energy. It's the same thing nuclear power plants use to generate energy for your home.

However, if the atoms are quickly squashed very close together, a runaway effect can happen that rapidly splits many, many atoms almost all at once - and releases a catastrophic blast of energy.

Below is a Reuters illustration that shows two different models of atomic bombs. The goal of each is detonate traditional explosives (tan) to squeeze a fissionable material, like plutonium-239 (teal) or uranium-235 (yellow), into a 'supercritical' mass that splits atoms like crazy:

Reuters

The device on the left is an implosion-type fission bomb, like the Fat Man bomb detonated over Nagasaki, and it compresses everything inward.

The one of right is a gun-type fission bomb, like Little Boy detonated over Hiroshima, which shoots the missing piece of a nuclear core right into the centre to make it go supercritical.

 

Hydrogen bombs do something even more extreme.

They rely on combining two or more atoms together in a reaction called fusion. Fusion is what powers stars like our Sun to make them so hot and bright, to give you an idea of the potential power of a fusion bomb.

Below is a second graphic showing a boosted atomic bomb and a hydrogen bomb. A special form of 'heavy' hydrogen or deuterium (green), is key to both weapons.

It causes more fissionable atoms to split, and thus release more energy all at once:

Reuters

In order to trigger fusion, however, you need a tonne of energy - which is why a fission bomb has to detonate first. So H-bombs are really made of two bombs: a fission bomb and a fusion bomb:

 

Inside an H-bomb, a 'boosted' fission bomb releases a blast of powerful X-ray radiation, which is focused precisely onto the fusion bomb.

This happens before the shockwave can blow apart an H-bomb, by the way, since X-rays travel at light-speed and blast shockwaves do not.

That X-ray blast then sets off the fusion bomb, creating an explosion powerful enough to merge a bunch of atoms, convert some of that material into pure energy, and trigger a blast that's frighteningly more powerful than an atomic bomb's.

Here's the full Reuters graphic that compares all of the bomb types:

Reuters

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

More From ScienceAlert

Pay what you want for the 2017 Complete Learn to Code Bundle
Pay what you want for the 2017 Complete Learn to Code Bundle

It's time.

3 hours ago
Astronomers spot a strange, supersonic space cloud screeching through our galaxy
Astronomers spot a strange, supersonic space cloud screeching through our galaxy

Powered by a rogue black hole.

3 hours ago
A quantum phase transition has been observed for the first time
A quantum phase transition has been observed for the first time

The microscopic flip from opaque to transparent.

3 hours ago
Radiation levels in the Fukushima reactor are soaring unexpectedly
Radiation levels in the Fukushima reactor are soaring unexpectedly

Radiation is at its highest since the 2011 meltdown.

5 hours ago
Scientists find evidence that aspirin and ibuprofen don't actually help back pain
Scientists find evidence that aspirin and ibuprofen don't actually help back pain

They're no better than a placebo.

6 hours ago
Study suggests working more than 39 hours a week is bad for you
Study suggests working more than 39 hours a week is bad for you

We need more time to look after ourselves.

9 hours ago
Experts have come up with 23 guidelines to avoid an AI apocalypse
Experts have come up with 23 guidelines to avoid an AI apocalypse

Take note, future robot overlords.

6 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE