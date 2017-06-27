10 Animals That Live Way Longer Than Humans

If humans have any hope of living forever, we should probably take a hint from the dozens of other animals on Earth that far outpace our measly 71 years.
One of the longest-lived of these animals is the Greenland shark, which researchers only recently discovered could survive for so long.
On a 2017 expedition, researchers learned more fascinating details about the shark, including that it's heart rate is incredibly slow — only beating once every ten seconds.
Here are the rest of the longest-living animals on Earth:
This article was originally published by Business Insider.
More from Business Insider:
- Volvo will use NVIDIA's supercomputer to power its self-driving cars in 2021 (NVDA)
- Russia's public relations campaign may have found the perfect audience on an unlikely continent
- A crucial stock market indicator just got its most bullish reading on record
- REPORT: There are hundreds of judges in New York who do not have law degrees
- The TSA may require airline passengers to remove books from carry-on luggage