10 Animals That Live Way Longer Than Humans

If humans have any hope of living forever, we should probably take a hint from the dozens of other animals on Earth that far outpace our measly 71 years.

One of the longest-lived of these animals is the Greenland shark, which researchers only recently discovered could survive for so long.

On a 2017 expedition, researchers learned more fascinating details about the shark, including that it's heart rate is incredibly slow — only beating once every ten seconds.

Here are the rest of the longest-living animals on Earth:

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider: