main article image
Artist rendering of a fully matured Tree of 40 Fruit (Sam Van Aken)

This Magical Tree Produces 40 Different Types of Fruit

A living work of art. 

SCIENCEALERT STAFF
22 JUN 2018
 

Sam Van Aken grew up on a family farm before pursuing a career as an artist. Now he works as an art professor at Syracuse University, but his most famous achievement - the incredible Tree of 40 Fruit - combines his knowledge of agriculture and art.

 

In 2008, Van Aken learned that an orchard at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station was about to be shut down due to a lack of funding. This single orchard grew a great number of heirloom, antique, and native varieties of stone fruit, and some of these were 150 to 200 years old.

To lose this orchard would render many of these rare and old varieties of fruit extinct. So, to preserve them, Van Aken bought the orchard, and spent the following years figuring out how to graft parts of the trees onto a single fruit tree.

Working with a pool of over 250 varieties of stone fruit, Van Aken developed a timeline of when each of them blossom in relationship to each other and started grafting a few onto a working tree's root structure.

Once the working tree was about two years old, Van Aken used a technique called chip grafting to add more varieties on as separate branches. This technique involves taking a sliver off a fruit tree that includes the bud, and inserting that into an incision in the working tree.

Tree of 40 Fruit tree 071 diagramArtist's diagram of the grafted tree (Sam Van Aken courtesy Ronald Feldman Fine Art)

It's then taped into place, and left to sit and heal over winter. If all goes well, the branch will be pruned back to encourage it to grow as a normal branch on the working tree.

After about five years and several grafted branches, Van Aken's first Tree of 40 Fruit was complete.

It actually looks like a normal tree for most of the year, but in spring the plant reveals a gorgeous patchwork of pink, white, red and purple blossoms, which turn into an array of plums, peaches, apricots, nectarines, cherries and almonds during the summer months, all of which are rare and unique varieties.

42128738851 a457a815db kA young Tree of 40 Fruit in a public space (Krista Kennedy/Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Not only is it a beautiful specimen, but it's also helping to preserve the diversity of the world's stone fruit. Stone fruits are selected for commercial growing based first and foremost on how long they keep, then how large they grow, then how they look, and lastly how they taste.

This means that there are thousands of stone fruit varieties in the world, but only a select few are considered commercially viable - even if they aren't the best tasting, or most nutritious ones.

 

According to listings on Van Aken's website, there are at least 20 such trees planted by Van Aken so far, and they can be found in museums, community centres, and private art collections around the US.

Of course, the obvious question that remains is what happens to all the fruit that gets harvested from these trees? As Van Aken told Lauren Salkeld at Epicurious in 2014:

"I've been told by people that have [a tree] at their home that it provides the perfect amount and perfect variety of fruit. So rather than having one variety that produces more than you know what to do with, it provides good amounts of each of the 40 varieties.

"Since all of these fruit ripen at different times, from July through October, you also aren't inundated."

You can learn more about these trees and read the rest of the interview here.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2014.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Stonehenge builders used Pythagoras' theorem 2,000 years before he was born
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before He Was Born

But how?

12 minutes ago
A moving lump in a woman's face turned out to be the grossest thing you could imagine
A Moving Lump in a Woman's Face Turned Out to Be The Grossest Thing You Could Imagine

Nope nope no no nope.

4 hours ago
Genetically modified pigs resistant to deadly disease are now a thing
Genetically Modified Pigs Resistant to Deadly Disease Are Now a Thing

But can we eat them?

5 hours ago
Ghosts and demons that visit you at night could be explained by science
Ghosts And Demons That Visit You at Night Could Be Explained by Science

We want to believe.

5 hours ago
Archaeologists have found something truly disturbing in an ancient Chinese tomb
Archaeologists Have Found Something Truly Disturbing in an Ancient Chinese Tomb

Whoa.

6 hours ago
Koko, the gorilla who could 'talk' with sign language, has died aged 46
Koko, The Gorilla Who Could 'Talk' With Sign Language, Has Died Aged 46

</3

7 hours ago
Future aliens will have to hunt foreign stars in their struggle for survival
Future Aliens Will Have to Hunt Foreign Stars in Their Struggle For Survival

One day, the Universe will go dark.

9 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE