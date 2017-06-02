Hardt Global Mobility

This New Hyperloop Aims to Connect Amsterdam And Paris by 2021

Hyperloops everywhere.

DOM GALEON, FUTURISM
2 JUN 2017
 

This year's winning team in SpaceX's Hyperloop competition comes from the Netherlands, and a Dutch tech startup has already built an initial testing site for the project. The goal is to have a Hyperloop system between Amsterdam and Paris by 2021.

It looks like the Netherlands would soon join Slovakia, and the Czech Republic as the next European country to have a Hyperloop.

 

A Dutch team from the Technical University of Delft (TU Delft) won this year's edition of SpaceX's competition to develop this next generation, super-fast transport technology, and they're already setting up a full-scale testing centre.

The Dutch team's idea will be realised by tech startup Hardt Global Mobility, in partnership with TU Delft, the Dutch national railway NS, and construction company BAM. Building the 30 metre (98 foot) tube is the first step.

"In this facility we will test all systems that don't require high speeds," Hardt CEO Tim Houter told Reuters.

"So think about the levitation system, but also the propulsion system, but really important, all the safety systems will be tested in this low-speed but full-scale testing facility."

The initial round of testing has already received US$675,000 in funding. More would be needed for a high-speed test line by 2019 to accomplish their goal of setting up a Hyperloop system between Amsterdam and Paris by 2021.

First proposed in 2013 by SpaceX's founder and CEO Elon Musk, the Hyperloop is transportation system for people and cargo that features pods traveling through tubes – or possibly tunnels – at roughly 1,126 km/h (700 mph).

Apart from the European sites mentioned, other Hyperloop projects are already at work in Canada, Los Angeles, and Dubai.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

More From ScienceAlert

Master Python from scratch with The Complete Python Programming Bundle
Master Python From Scratch With The Complete Python Programming Bundle

Take the first step learning to code.

1 hour ago
Could aliens be hibernating through the worst time in the Universe?
Could Aliens Be Hibernating Through The Worst Time in The Universe?

The latest response to the Fermi paradox.

3 hours ago
An additional sixth sense has been detected on the tongue
An Additional Sixth Sense Has Been Detected on The Tongue

Can we taste water after all?

5 hours ago
A Microsoft billionaire just unveiled the biggest plane ever built
A Microsoft Billionaire Just Unveiled The Biggest Plane Ever Built

Big enough to carry rockets.

3 hours ago
7 cosmic phenomena physicists might 'hear' in gravitational waves
7 Cosmic Phenomena Physicists Might 'Hear' in Gravitational Waves

The first direct evidence of string theory?

6 hours ago
Here's what Earth might look like in 100 years - if we're lucky
Here's What Earth Might Look Like in 100 Years - if We're Lucky

"There's no stopping global warming."

8 hours ago
Get ready: Space-mining might be only a decade away
Get Ready: Space-Mining Might Be Only a Decade Away

Drilling into the future.

5 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE