main article image
(gerenme/iStock)
HEALTH

A Plane Was Quarantined at JFK Because More Than 100 People Felt Mysteriously Sick

A few passengers have been taken to hospital.

ALEX HORTON, THE WASHINGTON POST
5 SEP 2018

A plane from Dubai was quarantined for hours in New York after about 100 people on board complained of unknown illnesses, officials said Wednesday.

Passengers and some crew members complained of cough and fever on the Emirates Airline flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

 

Health officials met the plane on the ground at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where medics and federal customs agents took temperatures of passengers and evaluated symptoms.

There were 521 passengers on board flight EK203, the CDC said.

Emirates said in a statement Wednesday that three passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hospital for medical care and evaluation. The rest of the passengers were released after evaluations.

The mayor's office described the response as a quarantine. The remaining passengers and crew were let off the plane by 12:30 pm.

Health officials may follow up with passengers who were released, the CDC said.

Photos from passengers show rows of ambulances and firetrucks on the tarmac. Larry Coben said on Twitter that fellow passengers were asked to fill out CDC forms detailing where people have recently traveled.

Rapper Vanilla Ice said on Twitter that his flight from Dubai was delayed on the runway at JFK. But it was not clear if he was on the same flight. Ice did not return a request for comment.

The New York State Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 
