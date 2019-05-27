A Volcano in Bali Along The 'Ring of Fire' Erupted on Saturday, And It Looks Terrifying

A volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Bali Saturday, sending ash into the sky over surrounding villages and lava pouring down its sides.

The island's Mount Agung put national agencies on notice, causing some flight cancellations but no reported casualties with the eruption, which reportedly spread lava and incandescent rocks over about two miles.

The national disaster agency said Mount Agung's eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds, according to multiple reports.

Authorities had 50,000 masks available as a precaution, though the alert level on the volcano remained unchanged and there had been no evacuations, Reuters reported.

Qantas Airways, Jetstar, and Virgin Airlines flights resumed normal operations on Saturday.

The volcano has been on watch since 2017 after a spike in activity and visible ash and smoke spewing from the mountain alarmed authorities, who raised the state of alert to the second highest level.

Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 caused the deaths of more than 1,000 people.

Volcanic activity is common to Indonesia, as the country is situated on the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire' where tectonic plates collide and move often, causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Seventy-five percent of volcanoes, or more than 750, are located along the Ring of Fire and 90 percent of Earth's earthquakes occur along the plates.

