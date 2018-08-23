main article image
(Business Insider)
SPACE

Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swearing on Twitter at a National Space Council Member

Awkward.

JACQUELINE WEISS, BUSINESS INSIDER
23 AUG 2018

In an age where everyone seems to be sharing everything on social media, sometimes we forget to think before we tweet.

If you're sharing the news of a new internship or job at NASA, take a note from Twitter user Naomi H's book not to use bad 'language' on Twitter.

 

A now deleted thread started off with Naomi H sharing the news of her internship:

"EVERYONE SHUT THE F*** UP

I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP"

Her tweet got a reply from Homer Hickam , former NASA engineer, and member of the National Space Council: "Language."

To which Naomi replied, "Suck my dick and balls I'm working for NASA"

Hickam then replied with "And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA."

It turns out, Hickam was telling the truth. He's one of nearly two dozen people named to Vice President Mike Pence's newly created National Space Council's Users Advisory Group.

Naomi's Twitter account is now private, but @Saphykitten shared on Twitter that Naomi has lost her internship.

Twitter has been pretty divided over the past couple of days about who is in the wrong, and if Naomi should have lost her internship for her tweet.

But it turns out that Naomi didn't lose her internship because of something Hickham did.

Hickam addressed the situation on his personal blog, "Thoughts From Homer Hickham At Skyrdige", and was emphatic that it wasn't actually Naomi's tweets that were the problem.

 

"I learned she had lost her offer for an internship with NASA.This I had nothing to do with nor could I since I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever. As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency's attention to it long after my comments were gone," Hickam wrote in a blog post Tuesday .

Hickam also shared that he is "certain she deserves a position in the aerospace industry and I'm doing all I can to secure her one that will be better than she lost," and has "talked to the folks that had to do with her internship and made absolutely certain that there will be no black mark on her record."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks
Politics & Society
Candidates in Smaller Elections Simply Can't Defend Themselves Against Cyberattacks

Picking on the little guy.

3 hours ago
Logging forests to halt wildfires would do more harm than good
Politics & Society
Logging Forests to Halt Wildfires Would Do More Harm Than Good

Trees are essential habitats.

9 hours ago
The Trump administration's revised Clean Power Plan will make pollution worse
Politics & Society
The Trump Administration's Revised Clean Power Plan Will Make Pollution Worse

Says the EPA's own data.

1 day ago
International climate change reports are dangerously misleading, says eminent scientist
Politics & Society
International Climate Change Reports Are Dangerously Misleading, Says Eminent Scientist

Caution has its risks, too.

1 day ago
More From ScienceAlert
NASA has released a selfie app so you can pretend you're an astronaut
SPACE
NASA Has Released a Selfie App So You Can Pretend You're an Astronaut

Wheeee! Much space, very selfie.

0 minutes ago
A dangerous category 5 hurricane is currently heading straight for Hawaii
NATURE
A Dangerous Category 5 Hurricane Is Currently Heading Straight For Hawaii

Here's what we know so far.

1 hour ago
Scientists just found a way to convert donor blood into a universal type
HEALTH
Scientists Just Found a Way to Convert Donor Blood Into a Universal Type

OMG.

3 hours ago
'Survival of the laziest' is how some species approach evolution, study shows
NATURE
'Survival of The Laziest' Is How Some Species Approach Evolution, Study Shows

Forget this 'fittest' nonsense, we're going for 'sluggish'.

5 hours ago
A tiny bone fragment reveals the 50,000 year-old child of two extinct hominin species
HUMANS
A Tiny Bone Fragment Reveals The 50,000 Year-Old Child of Two Extinct Hominin Species

Like a liger, but more person-shaped.

9 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE