Woman Loses NASA Internship After Swearing on Twitter at a National Space Council Member

In an age where everyone seems to be sharing everything on social media, sometimes we forget to think before we tweet.

If you're sharing the news of a new internship or job at NASA, take a note from Twitter user Naomi H's book not to use bad 'language' on Twitter.

A now deleted thread started off with Naomi H sharing the news of her internship:

"EVERYONE SHUT THE F*** UP

I GOT ACCEPTED FOR A NASA INTERNSHIP"

Her tweet got a reply from Homer Hickam , former NASA engineer, and member of the National Space Council: "Language."

To which Naomi replied, "Suck my dick and balls I'm working for NASA"

Hickam then replied with "And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA."

It turns out, Hickam was telling the truth. He's one of nearly two dozen people named to Vice President Mike Pence's newly created National Space Council's Users Advisory Group.

Naomi's Twitter account is now private, but @Saphykitten shared on Twitter that Naomi has lost her internship.

Hey, remember this girl? Yeah, she lost her internship and deleted her twitter account. Guess she learned a serious life lesson. https://t.co/Zuyll0ZjgX — Saphy~ @RF2015 (@Saphykitten) August 20, 2018

Twitter has been pretty divided over the past couple of days about who is in the wrong, and if Naomi should have lost her internship for her tweet.

Alternatively, Homer Hickam should be less uptight about somebody being excited that they got to work at NASA. Since when is it unacceptable to swear on Twitter? — Dan Miller (@meelar) August 21, 2018

Unfortunately about 80% of employers go through your social media and if they don't like what you post etc they can fire you. A lot of people hate this but this is their regulations so either be careful what you say or move along 🤷‍♂️ — Andrew Lopez ® (@AndrewLope98) August 21, 2018

But it turns out that Naomi didn't lose her internship because of something Hickham did.

Hickam addressed the situation on his personal blog, "Thoughts From Homer Hickham At Skyrdige", and was emphatic that it wasn't actually Naomi's tweets that were the problem.

"I learned she had lost her offer for an internship with NASA.This I had nothing to do with nor could I since I do not hire and fire at the agency or have any say on employment whatsoever. As it turned out, it was due to the NASA hashtag her friends used that called the agency's attention to it long after my comments were gone," Hickam wrote in a blog post Tuesday .

Hickam also shared that he is "certain she deserves a position in the aerospace industry and I'm doing all I can to secure her one that will be better than she lost," and has "talked to the folks that had to do with her internship and made absolutely certain that there will be no black mark on her record."

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider: