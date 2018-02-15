The #AcademicValentines Hashtag Is Probably The Best Thing We've Read in a Long Time

If your Valentines Day isn't living up to your expectations, don't worry - researchers are reminding us just how much less romantic things could get through the #AcademicValentines hashtag.

The hashtag has gone viral with academics taking to Twitter to celebrate their love for their research... and also highlight some of the not so glamourous aspects of academic life.

Case in point: while we're sitting here scrolling Facebook with pizza and wine, some scientists are spending their evenings with facial tumours and grumpy peer review comments, or waxing poetic about the challenges of paywall journals and angiosperms.

There are already hundreds of tweets - many with full references, of course.

Here are a few of our favourites so far. Thank you science, for reminding us love is not dead:

Roses are red

Your tracked changes are too

But they are still not enough

Love, #Reviewer2#AcademicValentines — Kandice Kapinos (@kandicekapinos) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Please click here for full access options

To purchase valentine

1 day online access to download valentine for $36.00#AcademicValentines — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) February 14, 2018

Here's a (fully referenced) #AcademicValentines about DFTD in Tasmanian devils -



Facial tumours are red (Hawkins et al. 2006)

They make devils feel blue (Woods et al. 2015)

But they're biting back (Pye et al. 2016)

No need to bid them adieu! (Lazenby et al. 2018) pic.twitter.com/iQkfKuvHSK — David Hamilton (@davidghamilton1) February 14, 2018

Roses reflect light at 650nm

Violets at 450nm

Their beauty is in the eye of whoever

Controls the spectrometer#AcademicValentines — Joby Hollis 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@Jobium) February 14, 2018

Roses are angiosperms

Violets are also angiosperms

Hardly surprising

They're the most diverse land plants#AcademicValentines — Elsa Panciroli (@gsciencelady) February 14, 2018

Roses are red (for a review of rose colours see Gardiner et al., 2001).

Violets are blue (although Green, 1989, has suggested alternative colours).

Some say love is dead (see Eros, 2001).

But I will always cite you (You, 2018).#AcademicValentines — Alessa Teunisse (@alessateunisse) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I'd vaccinate my kids

if I were you#AcademicValentines — Dr Paul Coxon (@paulcoxon) February 14, 2018

Hope they are part of the experiment...#AcademicValentines pic.twitter.com/vgevgL9Fvk — Vandana A Gupta (@ResearchMuscle) February 14, 2018

Roses are red,

Lilies are blue,

This poem was short,

But reviewer 3 required a number of modifications, so we had to cite many of his own poems and also change the title of the poem, rephrase the last few rhymes, and replace violets by lilies #AcademicValentines — Sylvain ❄️👨🏻‍🎓 (@DevilleSy) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Lunches are never free

Clearly I'm an economist

And you're my regression discontinuity#AcademicValentines pic.twitter.com/JvE4TrrCFT — Gray Kimbrough (@graykimbrough) February 14, 2018

You had me at "data are". #AcademicValentines — Abeba Birhane (@Abebab) February 13, 2018

"actually, roses are red,

and violets are blue"

interrupted a man

to explain something I already knew#AcademicValentines — Kaia Mattioli (@k_ravioli) February 14, 2018

Also, if you're feeling sorry for yourself this Valentines Day, just remember - you're lucky you can see colours at all!

Roses are red

Violets are blue

But most mammals are colour blind

Thanks to their nocturnal ancestors#AcademicValentines #MesozoicMammals — Elsa Panciroli (@gsciencelady) February 14, 2018

Happy Valentines Day, science lovers. You can read the entire hashtag here.

