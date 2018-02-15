(Twitter)

The #AcademicValentines Hashtag Is Probably The Best Thing We've Read in a Long Time

Love is not dead.

SCIENCE AS FACT STAFF
15 FEB 2018
 

If your Valentines Day isn't living up to your expectations, don't worry - researchers are reminding us just how much less romantic things could get through the #AcademicValentines hashtag.

 

The hashtag has gone viral with academics taking to Twitter to celebrate their love for their research... and also highlight some of the not so glamourous aspects of academic life.

Case in point: while we're sitting here scrolling Facebook with pizza and wine, some scientists are spending their evenings with facial tumours and grumpy peer review comments, or waxing poetic about the challenges of paywall journals and angiosperms. 

There are already hundreds of tweets - many with full references, of course. 

Here are a few of our favourites so far. Thank you science, for reminding us love is not dead:

Also, if you're feeling sorry for yourself this Valentines Day, just remember - you're lucky you can see colours at all!

Happy Valentines Day, science lovers. You can read the entire hashtag here.

Science As Fact is our sister site where we cover politics, debunking, fact checking, and humour. If you want more like this, head over to Science As Fact.

 

