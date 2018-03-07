main article image
(Rahul Chakraborty/Unsplash/ScienceAlert)

Some Amazon Echo Devices Are Spontaneously Laughing, And Nobody Knows Why

This is definitely the end.

RACHEL SANDLER, BUSINESS INSIDER
7 MAR 2018
 

Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that some of its Echo smart speakers were having random - and creepy - fits of laughter.

"We're aware of this and working to fix it," Amazon told Business Insider in a statement.

 

The company did not provide any further details, including whether it knows what's causing the Echo devices to laugh spontaneously.

Over the past two days, users on social media have said the popular device was randomly emitting terrifying and unprompted laughter without their instructing Alexa, the voice assistant built into the Echo, to wake up.

One person said on Twitter that he told his Alexa to turn his lights off and instead heard a woman laugh. Others reported hearing the laughter when they were home alone in the dark.

Amazon's official acknowledgement of the Echo's laughing problem was first reported by The Verge.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Newborns who look like their dads have a surprising benefit, study shows
Newborns Who Look Like Their Dads Have a Surprising Benefit, Study Shows

This is so weird.

28 minutes ago
We've Peeked Beneath Jupiter's Mysterious Clouds, And It's More Extreme Than NASA Expected
We've Peeked Beneath Jupiter's Mysterious Clouds, And It's More Extreme Than NASA Expected

Jupiter, you beautiful enigma.

6 hours ago
Here's what happens to your body when you hold in your pee
Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Hold in Your Pee

It's not life-threatening... until it is.

18 hours ago
Australia is set to become the first country to completely eliminate one type of cancer
Australia Is Set to Become The First Country to Completely Eliminate One Type of Cancer

The vaccine works.

3 hours ago
Scientists have issued a warning to humanity, and it's finally getting a huge reaction
Scientists Have Issued a Warning to Humanity, And It's Finally Getting a Huge Reaction

Now is the time to act.

11 hours ago
This discovery of bizarre dying mechanism in worms could help us cheat death
This Discovery of Bizarre Dying Mechanism in Worms Could Help Us Cheat Death

They go stiff before they die.

20 hours ago
Google just unveiled the world's most advanced quantum processor by far
Google Just Unveiled The World's Most Advanced Quantum Processor by Far

72 qubits! 72 qubits!

22 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE