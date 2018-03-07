Some Amazon Echo Devices Are Spontaneously Laughing, And Nobody Knows Why

Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that some of its Echo smart speakers were having random - and creepy - fits of laughter.

"We're aware of this and working to fix it," Amazon told Business Insider in a statement.

The company did not provide any further details, including whether it knows what's causing the Echo devices to laugh spontaneously.

Over the past two days, users on social media have said the popular device was randomly emitting terrifying and unprompted laughter without their instructing Alexa, the voice assistant built into the Echo, to wake up.

One person said on Twitter that he told his Alexa to turn his lights off and instead heard a woman laugh. Others reported hearing the laughter when they were home alone in the dark.

I live alone and have lights controlled by Amazon Echo. Tonight, while sleeping, i closed my eyes and said "Alexa, lamp off."

I heard a woman laugh, and lights were still on.



Now, I know that stupid device heard "laugh" instead of "lamp off", but I can't sleep anymore..... #fml — Vedant Naik (@vedantNAIK) March 4, 2018

Amazon's Echo devices are randomly activating and laughing. This is creepy AF! pic.twitter.com/QzQI26s0lC https://t.co/3pPPwevSbm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 7, 2018

My mother and I were having a conversation and our Amazon Echo let out the creepiest laugh completely unprompted. Idk what was so funny, Alexa but please don't try to kill me in my sleep — Britt (@britschruefer) March 7, 2018

Hearing @amazonecho laugh late at night when I didn't expect it, is the most momentarily frightening thing I have experienced. — Mike (@Nouders) February 28, 2018

Amazon's official acknowledgement of the Echo's laughing problem was first reported by The Verge.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

