NATURE

An Entire Frog Species Was Almost Wiped Out by a Deadly Fungus, But Then They Evolved

We're witnessing evolution happen in front of our eyes, and it's incredible.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
6 OCT 2018

Within a decade of a massive die off due to a fungus commonly known as chytrid, the frog species left in El Copé, Panama developed the ability to coexist with the deadly fungus.

 

In a later field study, the researchers found that frogs infected with the fungus survived at a nearly identical rate compared with uninfected frogs.

In 2004, the frogs of El Copé, Panama, began dying by the thousands. The culprit: Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis. Within months, roughly half of the frog species native to the area went locally extinct.

What happened?

New research, which appears in Ecological Applications, suggests that the frogs underwent ecological and/or evolutionary changes that enabled the community as a whole to persist, despite severe species losses.

The results could mean good news for other hotspots of amphibian biodiversity hit hard by the chytrid fungus, such as South America and Australia, researchers say.

"Our results are really promising because they lead us to conclude that the El Copé frog community is stabilizing and not drifting to extinction," says lead author Graziella DiRenzo, a postdoctoral researcher at Michigan State University.

"That's a big concern with chytrid worldwide. Before this study, we didn't know a lot about the communities that remain after an outbreak," DiRenzo says.

DiRenzo and her colleagues returned to the same small, two-square-kilometer field site in El Copé every year from 2010 to 2014.

 

They broke the field site down into smaller, 20-meter subsites, repeatedly sampling the subsites several days in a row within a season. Each time, the researchers tested individual frogs for the presence of the fungus while assessing the severity of any disease symptoms.

The researchers then developed a novel model to assess disease dynamics in communities beset by an outbreak. The frequent, repeated sampling of frogs in the field allowed the team to minimize biases in the model and enabled the researchers to conclude that infected frogs were surviving at the same rate as uninfected frogs.

This surprising result strongly suggested that the frog species remaining in El Copé developed the ability to tolerate the fungus and survive its deadly effects.

"Our statistical model allowed us to estimate amphibian survival and disease dynamics in a case where the small size of the remaining amphibian community prohibits the use of more traditional analysis methods," says coauthor Elise Zipkin, an assistant professor in the integrative biology department.

"This new modeling framework offers unprecedented opportunities to examine the factors impacting small and declining populations decimated by disease."

 

'Eco-evolutionary rescue'

The researchers suggest that the El Copé frog community stabilized through an effect known as "eco-evolutionary rescue."

In this scenario, some species may have evolved tolerance to the fungus while other highly infectious species died off and stopped contributing to the spread of the pathogen.

The fungus itself may have also become less virulent and the frog community as a whole may have undergone other types of restructuring.

The researchers note that, because researchers had studied the frog community in El Copé for years before the 2004 outbreak, the research site provides a rare window to assess changes to a frog community as a result of widespread chytrid infection.

If the community has stabilized here, the researchers say, it is likely that other hard-hit frog communities elsewhere in the world may have undergone similar adaptations—even where disease has reduced the overall number of species and/or individuals.

"The frogs of El Copé are not doing great, but they're hanging on. The fact that some species survived is the most important thing," says coauthor Karen Lips, a biology professor at the University of Maryland.

"If enough frog species in a given place can survive and persist, then hopefully someday a vibrant new frog community will replace what was lost."

The research was published in Ecological Applications.

Source: Michigan State University

This article was first published on Futurity. Read the original article.

 
