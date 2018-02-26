Three of the four functional 'mature' pencil grasp types (Schwellnus et al., AJOT, 2012)

Experts Are Warning That Children Can't Properly Hold Pens Anymore

But is there even a correct way to hold a pen?

SIGNE DEAN
26 FEB 2018
 

With the rise of touchscreen technology, it seems like handwriting is on the decline - both in everyday use and in educational settings.

According to one recent report, some British kids are even struggling to hold pens and pencils properly.

 

"Children are not coming into school with the hand strength and dexterity they had 10 years ago," paediatric occupational therapist Sally Payne from the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust told The Guardian.

"Children coming into school are being given a pencil but are increasingly not be able to hold it because they don't have the fundamental movement skills."

It's true that handwriting employs our hand muscles differently from the swiping and tapping motions we use to navigate the online world of today.

But when it comes to scrawling words on the page, the idea of 'correct' pencil grasp is actually way older than the iPhone - and science shows that there appears to be more than one way to correctly hold a pen.

In 1996, a handwriting research review concluded from several studies published in the 80s that "variations in handwriting grip" don't seem to be affecting how clearly or fast kids are able to write, although it recommended further testing of this idea.

A 2012 study of 120 fourth-graders revealed that amongst four basic 'mature' pencil grasp types, none came out on top as the obviously better choice.

pencil grip typesFour functional 'mature' pencil grasp types (Schwellnus et al., AJOT, 2012)

"This finding adds to the mounting body of evidence that alternative grasps may be acceptable for fast and legible handwriting," the team concluded.

So, even if your kid is not doing a perfect 'dynamic tripod', it's not necessarily a cause for worry, and so far studies don't appear to show that touchscreens have anything to do with the development of these skills.

 

That said, motor dysgraphia - trouble writing due to lack of fine motor skills - is a real issue, and definitely something that parents would want to address with the help of an occupational therapist.

When people talk about the decline of handwriting, it appears that most of that is actually directed at the dying art of writing in cursive - joining up all your letters with neat swirls and loops.

But researchers and teachers don't even agree on the usefulness of learning cursive in particular, with some arguing it's great for the brain, while others claim it's outdated and unhelpful.

"One problem is that handwriting is very individual in how it develops in each child," paediatric occupational therapist Mellissa Prunty from Brunel University London told The Guardian.

"Without research, the risk is that we make too many assumptions about why a child isn't able to write at the expected age and don't intervene when there is a technology-related cause."

 

More From ScienceAlert

World's deadliest treasure hunt has claimed another life in the Rocky Mountains
World's Deadliest Treasure Hunt Has Claimed Another Life in The Rocky Mountains

Nobody even knows if the gold is real.

15 hours ago
This strange species that lives off nuclear energy is like alien life on Earth
This Strange Species That Lives Off Nuclear Energy Is Like Alien Life on Earth

Whoa.

15 hours ago
SpaceX's biggest rival is working on its own reusable rocket, and it sounds amazing
SpaceX's Biggest Rival Is Working on Its Own Reusable Rocket, And It Sounds Amazing

Meet the Vulcan.

14 hours ago
Motherhood can make a woman's cells 'older' by as much as 11 years
Motherhood Can Make a Woman's Cells 'Older' by as Much as 11 Years

Wait… what?

19 hours ago
These 11 psychological traits reveal striking differences between conservatives and liberals
These 11 Psychological Traits Reveal Striking Differences Between Conservatives And Liberals

And they can probably help us understand each other better.

18 hours ago
A series of hidden tombs were just found in Egypt, and archaeologists are excited
A Series of Hidden Tombs Were Just Found in Egypt, And Archaeologists Are Excited

There are treasures untouched for at least 2,000 years.

20 hours ago
ScienceAlert Deal: Learn Any New Language On Your Own Time With uTalk
ScienceAlert Deal: Learn Any New Language on Your Own Time With UTalk

Get started now.

16 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE