main article image
(Just Entertainment/Flickr)

Ariana Grande And NASA Bonded Over The Beauty of The Universe This Week

And giant planets in particular.

STAFF, SCIENCE AS FACT
11 MAY 2018
 

The singer and song writer Ariana Grande is a big fan of space, and this week, she and NASA bonded over their love for giant planets.

Stumbling upon a stunning image of Jupiter, the young musician fell head over heels for the largest planet in our solar system.

 

"Nothing is prettier than Jupiter," Grande tweeted, along with an image of the planet from NASA's Juno spacecraft.

And with that, Grande was sucked into an internet black hole, featuring incredible pictures of the most remarkable planets in our solar system.

These images are from NASA's various space missions, and they are processed by citizen scientists to create some of the most arresting space art.

With such breathtaking images, choosing a favorite from among them is almost impossible - as Grande was soon to discover.

"Update: Neptune is better," the singer wrote just two hours later, posting an image from NASA's Voyager 2 mission.

"I'll keep you posted but for now that's that on that," she added a bit later.

The space-loving tweets did not escape NASA's attention.

The ensuing exchange between Grande and NASA was everything that we needed this week.

This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

This article was originally published by Science As Fact.

Science As Fact is our sister site where we cover politics, debunking, fact checking, and humour. If you want more like this, head over to Science As Fact.

 

More From ScienceAlert

What everyone gets wrong about introverts
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Introverts

Not antisocial. Not lazy.

33 minutes ago
This unique man's 60 years of blood donations saved 2.4 million babies
This Unique Man's 60 Years of Blood Donations Saved 2.4 Million Babies

"The man with the golden arm."

1 hour ago
Ever wondered what the 10 most cited sources on Wikipedia are?
Ever Wondered What The 10 Most Cited Sources on Wikipedia Are?

#1 has been cited 2.8 million times.

3 hours ago
Scientists have identified the physical source of anxiety in the brain
Scientists Have Identified The Physical Source of Anxiety in The Brain

And they can control it with light.

6 hours ago
Could resurrecting the mammoth help stop Arctic emissions?
Could Resurrecting The Mammoth Help Stop Arctic Emissions?

The research is already underway!

11 hours ago
Gut microbes could play a role in heart disease too
Gut Microbes Could Play a Role in Heart Disease Too

Look after your microbiome!

13 hours ago
This interactive tool lets you see with your own eyes how we have changed our planet
This Interactive Tool Lets You See With Your Own Eyes How We Have Changed Our Planet

Disturbing and mesmerising at once.

14 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE