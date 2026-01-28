Calling ingredients with multiple health benefits 'superfoods' may be more of a marketing gimmick than a scientific category, but a recent review on bamboo's health benefits certainly suggests the plant might be worthy of the name.

An international team of researchers analyzed past studies involving a mix of human trials and lab studies to weigh up effects linked to eating the grass's shoots and other products.

And there were lots of associated benefits: improvements in metabolic and digestive health, reduced inflammation and cell toxicity, and reduced risk of a number of diseases were among the many pluses of bamboo consumption mentioned by the researchers.

"The findings from our systematic review, which included 16 studies, suggest that if appropriately prepared, the consumption of bamboo may have multiple health benefits for humans," write the researchers in their published paper.

It was already known that bamboo is high in protein and fiber, low in fat, and packed with plenty of nutrients and vitamins. However, this is the first time that all the available science on bamboo in diets has been analyzed collectively.

One potential benefit of adding a few bamboo shoots to your stir-fry could be an improvement in glycemic control (blood sugar regulation), which can lower the risk of diabetes or help manage it.

In another of the reviewed studies, bamboo was shown to have probiotic-boosting effects, meaning that it increases levels of healthy live bacteria in the gut.

However, the review also acknowledges that there are potentially toxic ingredients in bamboo, and the plant must be made safe before eating. Studies analyzed here also showed issues with lead levels and swelling of the thyroid gland.

"Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia, and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide – but it must be prepared correctly," says Lee Smith, a professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University in the UK.

"The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts, with bamboo rich in proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins."

The review reinforces the potential of bamboo, with health benefits that are numerous and varied. At the same time, it's clear that more research is needed into the impacts that bamboo has on our bodies. Many of the studies in the review were relatively small or were limited to experiments in the lab rather than in living people.

It's actually titled as a 'call to action' study – one intended to encourage further research. With larger and more detailed investigations, we should find out just how high the ceiling is when it comes to bamboo as a superfood.

"Our review shows bamboo's clear promise as a possible superfood, but there are also gaps in our knowledge," says Smith.

"We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations."

The research has been published in Advances in Bamboo Science.