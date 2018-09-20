main article image
(Boban Vaiagich/iStock)
NATURE

Researchers Gave Octopuses Ecstasy And Watched What Would Happen, For Science

Spoiler: there was a lot of cuddling.

MICHELLE STARR
20 SEP 2018

Ever wanted to see what happens when you give octopuses drugs? Scientists in the US have just lived that dream. They gave a solitary, asocial octopus species MDMA, aka ecstasy, and watched rapt as the cephalopods tried to hug all up on each other.

 

The research, as weird as it may seem, actually yielded some important results, as the experiment demonstrated an evolutionary link between humans and octopuses in the way the neurotransmitter serotonin encodes social behaviour.

"Despite anatomical differences between octopus and human brain, we've shown that there are molecular similarities in the serotonin transporter gene," said neuroscientist Gül Dölen of Johns Hopkins University.

"These molecular similarities are sufficient to enable MDMA to induce prosocial behaviours in octopuses."

Over 500 million years separates octopuses from humans, which is when the two last had a common ancestor. But after the genome of the California two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculoides) was sequenced and published, scientists suspected that human and octopus brains may work the same - in one specific way.

two spot octopus mdma studyOctopus bimaculoides. (Tom Kleindinst)

Researchers Dölen and marine and evolutionary biologist Eric Edsinger of the Marine Biology Laboratory discovered a genetic similarity between humans and octopuses.

In particular, the transporter that binds the neurotransmitter serotonin is nearly identical between humans and O. bimaculoides. Serotonin plays a role in mood regulation, feelings of happiness and wellbeing, as well as depression - and its activity is increased by MDMA.

 

MDMA is known for being a "happy" drug, increasing feelings of euphoria, as well as boosting one's feelings of empathy, and wanting to connect with others. And this hasn't just been observed in humans - mice and rats also want to bond with each other when under the influence.

Humans, rats, and mice are pretty social animals. Most octopuses, on the other hand, including O. bimaculoides, are known to be solitary, preferring their own company to that of their fellows.

As it turns out, they may be a little more social than thought, especially given a bit of neurochemical help. The researchers ran two experiments.

octopus mdma experiment inset(Edsinger & Dolen/Current Biology)

In the first, five male and five female octopuses were put in chambers. On one side, visible through a clear wall with a hole so the octopus could enter, was a novel object - a plastic action figure. On the other side, again separated by a wall with a hole, was another octopus, in a cage.

Without being drugged, all the octopuses, male and female, were interested in socialising with female octopuses, but not male ones. So they weren't super-social, but they were more social than they had previously been thought.

 

For the MDMA experiment, four male and four female octopuses were exposed to the drug, before being put in the experimental chamber for 30 minutes. This time, they spent more time with other octopuses - including males. And they made a lot of physical contact.

"It's not just quantitatively more time, but qualitative. They tended to hug the cage and put their mouth parts on the cage," Dölen said. "This is very similar to how humans react to MDMA; they touch each other frequently."

It doesn't just tell us more about the evolution of serotonergic signalling in the regulation of social behaviours - it's a finding that could help study and develop psychiatric drugs, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants.

First, though, the results will need to be affirmed through further experiments.

Meanwhile, the researchers are sequencing the genomes of two other octopus species that behave differently from O. bimaculoides, in the hopes of shedding more light into how their social behaviours evolved.

The research has been published in the journal Current Biology.

 
Politics & Society
Pharma companies jack up drug prices when people need them the most, report claims
Politics & Society
Pharma Companies Jack Up Drug Prices When People Need Them The Most, Report Claims

Disgusting.

16 hours ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

6 days ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

7 days ago
Semi-automatic rifles really are more deadly, new study clearly shows
Politics & Society
Semi-Automatic Rifles Really Are More Deadly, New Study Clearly Shows

Numbers don't lie.

8 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
An influential celebrity food scientist has now had 13 studies retracted
HEALTH
An Influential Celebrity Food Scientist Has Now Had 13 Studies Retracted

His "findings" have probably changed your eating habits.

9 hours ago
People are electrically zapping their brains with devices bought online, to "boost creativity"
HEALTH
People Are Electrically Zapping Their Brains With Devices Bought Online, to "Boost Creativity"

Not enough facepalm.

10 hours ago
China's chilling 'social credit system' is straight out of dystopian sci-fi, and it's already switched on
HUMANS
China's Chilling 'Social Credit System' Is Straight Out of Dystopian Sci-Fi, And It's Already Switched On

Like Black Mirror. Totally like Black Mirror.

11 hours ago
Here's what fruits and vegetables looked like before we domesticated them
NATURE
Here's What Fruits And Vegetables Looked Like Before We Domesticated Them

We're all eating GMOs.

13 hours ago
Spiders have exploded over this Greek town, coating everything in a 1,000-foot web
ENVIRONMENT
Spiders Have Exploded Over This Greek Town, Coating Everything in a 1,000-Foot Web

It's a little early for Halloween!

14 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE