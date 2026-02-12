You may have noticed an unexpected wellness trend gaining traction online. People are claiming a daily cup of hot water (with nothing else in it) can deliver everything from weight loss and clearer skin to relief from menstrual cramps and sore throats.

The practice is often presented as simple and natural.

But are these benefits real, or is drinking hot water just another viral wellness fad?

The short answer

Drinking hot (not boiling) water is generally safe, and many people say it makes them feel better. It's less clear why.

Any benefits may come from simply drinking more water, following a regular health routine, or from the comfort and relaxation that warmth provides, rather than from the water being hot.

In other words, it's likely the water itself, and the habit of doing something you believe is good for you, matter more than the temperature.

While warmth can be soothing for some symptoms, current research does not show that hot water offers special health benefits beyond those of staying well hydrated.

Hydration matters more than temperature

Water, whether hot or cold, is essential for life. Staying hydrated supports digestion, circulation, kidney function, blood pressure regulation, and overall well-being.

Research out in 2025 even suggests not drinking enough water could make handling everyday stress significantly harder.

So far, there is little strong scientific evidence showing that hot water has unique health benefits over cool water or water at room temperature, beyond what hydration alone can deliver.

Myth #1: hot water helps with weight loss

There are no high-quality human trials showing drinking hot water by itself causes meaningful weight loss.

Research on water intake more broadly suggests drinking more fluids can help with weight control by increasing feelings of fullness before meals and reducing intake of sugary or high-calorie drinks. However, the evidence is not strong enough to favour hot water over other temperatures for weight loss.

One small study suggests drinking warm water may stimulate gut movements (peristalsis), which could help digestion, but this effect was modest and does not translate into fat loss.

Put simply, if drinking hot water helps you replace sugary drinks or drink more water overall, it may support weight goals indirectly. But the temperature itself is not what "burns fat".

Myth #2: hot water cures a sore throat

Here we have the clearest evidence that temperature can matter.

Warm fluids can soothe sore throats and help relieve nasal congestion. The warmth, and in some cases the steam, helps loosen mucus and calm irritated tissues in the throat and airways.

This effect is not unique to plain hot water. Warm teas, herbal infusions, and warm lemon drinks can provide similar relief because they deliver heat and fluid together. Warm drinks are commonly recommended for upper respiratory symptoms for this reason. This is not a cure for infections or shorten illness, but the symptom relief is real and physiologically plausible.

So hot water and other warm drinks can ease symptoms even though they do not treat the underlying cause.

Myth #3: hot water clears your skin

There is no direct scientific evidence drinking hot water improves skin clarity or "detoxifies" the skin.

Staying hydrated helps maintain skin elasticity and prevents dryness. But studies do not show drinking hot water is better than drinking water at other temperatures for skin health.

Claims about hot water "detoxifying" the skin are misleading. Detoxification is carried out by organs such as the liver and kidneys, not by flushing the body with hot water.

So drinking enough water supports skin health, but its temperature doesn't appear to make a difference.

Myth #4: hot water reduces menstrual pain

External heat, from a hot water bottle, can help muscle cramps and menstrual pain by relaxing tissues and improving circulation.

But drinking hot water by itself doesn't relieve menstrual pain. Staying well hydrated during menstruation, however, may help reduce some discomfort related to fluid retention, even though the water's temperature doesn't seem to matter.

Certain teas (particularly green and thyme teas) may offer benefits by lowering prostaglandin levels (a hormone implicated in menstrual pain) and reducing oxidative stress (a factor leading to menstrual pain) in the uterus. Together, proper hydration and these teas may help ease menstrual discomfort, but hot water alone is not a cure.

So heat on the body works, but drinking hot water alone does not have strong evidence as a cramp remedy.

Why do hot water health claims persist?

Holding a warm drink can feel soothing, encourage you to drink more fluids, and become part of a calming routine that feels good for your mental health.

These sensory and ritual effects are real, even if the actual physical benefits are small. Social media can make personal stories seem like proof, which helps these claims spread quickly.

Related: 'Cortisol Cocktails' Are The Latest Stress-Busting Trend. Here's The Science.

But most health claims, including weight loss, clearer skin, and reduced cramps, are not strongly supported by scientific evidence beyond the basic benefits of hydration itself. The temperature of your water matters less than getting enough of it.

So if hot water helps you drink more, feel more relaxed, or start your day with a ritual you enjoy, that's fine. Just don't assume the warmth itself is a secret cure.

Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland, and Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.