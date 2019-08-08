main article image
Check Out This Amazing Video of a Boat Catching a SpaceX Rocket Piece

JAKE KANTER, BUSINESS INSIDER
8 AUG 2019

SpaceX snatched a rocket nose out of the sky – and CEO Elon Musk posted a video of the moment on Twitter.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched an AMOS-17 communications satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Tuesday. The launch took place at 7:23 pm, and the satellite was deployed 31 minutes later.

 

Musk's video captured the moment that the rocket's fairing – a nose cone used to protect the satellite payload – fell back to earth and was rescued by a boat, named Ms. Tree, carrying a huge net in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the video of the capture here.

It is not the first time the Ms. Tree has successfully caught a fairing. The boat did so in July when SpaceX tweeted a video of the landing from the perspective of the fairing.

Rescuing the rocket nose means SpaceX saves US$6 million by not having to build a replacement, according to Musk.

It's another step forward in his mission to recycle rocket parts, which also includes SpaceX's spectacular booster landings.

But Ms. Tree has not always been successful. During a recovery test in January, the boat just missed its target, which was dropped from a helicopter.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

