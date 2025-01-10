Men with irritable bowel syndrome are more than twice as likely to develop erectile dysfunction, a study of 133 students suggests.

The results hint at a possible connection between the two conditions that could be investigated further.

While it is normal for all penises to have some off days, especially as we age, a persistent inability to get or maintain an erection poses a problem for an estimated 30 million men in the US and can have many causes, from psychological stress to physical injury or illness.

César Vallejo University medical doctor Mario Valladares-Garrido and colleagues have now explored another potential factor linked to erectile dysfunction.

The researchers surveyed students between the ages of 19 and 24 from a Peruvian university about their gut and sexual health.

"We found that medical students diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome exhibited a higher prevalence of erectile dysfunction," the researchers write in their paper.

Irritable bowl syndrome is a common condition that impacts up to 15 percent of people in the US causing stomach discomfort, cramps, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. Like erectile dysfunction, it can also be caused by a variety of factors, from infections to psychological stress.

Given the shared triggers between the conditions, it makes sense that there might be an association between the two. It's possible one cause, such as psychological stress, which is common among medical students, impacts both areas of the body directly.

Or it may be a less direct connection, such as a poor gut condition altering hormone production in a way that impacts erection ability.

Another inflammatory digestive condition, inflammatory bowel disease, has also been associated with erectile dysfunction. Both digestive conditions cause chronic inflammation, which is known to cause vascular problems that can then interfere with erections.

"This observed association may be due to the fact that individuals with IBS often experience diminished quality of life resulting from the disease, which commonly results in a significant mental and emotional impact," Valladares-Garrido and team add.

They caution that as their sample was from university students only, this association may not hold true across a wider population.

We need more research to confirm a link and learn about any potential underlying mechanisms. If the association is confirmed, it has implications for how we treat both conditions.

"The significant relationship between irritable bowel syndrome and erectile dysfunction underscores the need to address these issues holistically, considering physical and psychological factors," Valladares-Garrido and colleagues advise.

This research was published in Sexual Medicine.