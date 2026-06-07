A nutritious diet is one of the key ways to stay physically and mentally fit.

Research suggests it may reduce your risk of developing various conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

Diet may also help protect against depression and other mental health concerns.

But for some people, eating so-called "clean" foods can become an obsession. And social media can exacerbate this.

So what is "clean eating"? And when could it be harmful?

A concerning trend

The term "clean eating" refers to a collection of eating behaviors that are highly focused on "proper nutrition".

These behaviors can become obsessive, as they are often based on restrictive eating patterns and avoiding foods considered to be "unhealthy" or "impure".

Clean eating has gained traction in the nutrition space, particularly on social media. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have popularised messages about avoiding processed products and only eating "pure" foods.

However, these messages most often come from wellness influencers, not health-care professionals.

This means the line between balanced nutrition and overly restrictive eating practices is becoming increasingly blurred.

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The difference between 'clean eating', disordered eating and having an eating disorder

The general concept of clean eating is not inherently harmful. However, it may become a problem if a person's eating habits are bound by strict rules and are tied to their self-worth.

As a result, they may feel anxious or guilty if they eat so-called "impure" or "unhealthy" foods.

Disordered eating is a broad term for problematic eating behaviors that don't meet the clinical criteria for an eating disorder diagnosis.

However, disordered eating can still negatively impact physical and psychological health.

For example, it can involve skipping meals, chronic dieting, binge eating, compulsive exercise, body image concerns, and an intense preoccupation with food.

An eating disorder is a clinically recognized mental illness that persistently and negatively affects eating behaviors and related thoughts about food, body weight, or body shape.

Eating disorders can have serious impacts on physical and mental health and, in some cases, can even be life-threatening. Examples include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.

Orthorexia nervosa – defined as an excessive preoccupation with healthy eating – is not recognized formally as an eating disorder.

However, it is associated with the "clean eating" movement.

People with orthorexia nervosa may create very strict rules about eating which, if broken, can negatively affect their physical health, social relationships and overall quality of life.

Research suggests various factors may interact in complex ways to contribute to disordered eating.

Genetics, dieting, personality traits such as perfectionism, anxiety, body image concerns, social pressures, family experiences, and exposure to appearance-focused messages can all potentially increase a person's risk of disordered eating.

These factors interact differently in each person, meaning some people may be more vulnerable to developing disordered eating than others. However, researchers are yet to fully understand these interactions.

When 'clean eating' goes too far

Clean eating can become harmful if it becomes obsessive.

Some patterns that can be associated with unhelpful relationships with food and eating are:

creating increasingly strict rules around food, such as labeling certain foods as "good" or "bad"

feeling anxious, guilty or distressed when eating "bad" foods, especially as a reflection of self-worth

avoiding social and other events, especially those involving food, for fear of deviating from food-based rules

spending excessive amounts of time thinking about, planning or researching food

not enjoying the experience of eating, and instead feeling stressed and restricted.

How can I help a loved one who may be struggling?

Here are five practical ideas:

choose a calm, private time to talk

focus on your concerns about their wellbeing, rather than their food choices or physical appearance

aim to listen without judgment and understand their perspective

avoid arguing about food or trying to convince them to give up their food-based rules

encourage them to seek support from a health-care professional.

Related: The Secret to Healthy Eating Might Not Be What You Eat – But Something Else

If you would like to join a global research network focused on better understanding eating disorders and related issues, visit the Consortium for Research in Eating Disorders.

Gemma Sharp, Professor, Head of Body Image, Eating and Weight Disorders Research, Adelaide University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.