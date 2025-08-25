Cannabis compounds are showing early promise for healthy aging, a new study has found. However, much more research is needed to learn how results might differ depending on the frequency of use and the individual.

Researchers in the UK reviewed 18 different studies across 15 years of research (2008 to 2023), involving both animal models and human participants.

"By synthesizing findings from preclinical models, clinical studies, and real-world evidence, we aimed to elucidate the potential of cannabinoids, in fostering healthy aging, mitigate age-related decline, and promote well-being in older populations," write the researchers in their published paper.

The scientists focused on the key cannabis compounds cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), finding some strong results for anti-aging effects in animal tests, and more mixed results in humans.

Overall, the statistics are "promising" in terms of how cannabis can reduce inflammation and protect the brain, the researchers say. In animals, cannabis doses were linked to longer lifespans, improved learning, and reduced inflammation.

However, the researchers caution against overhyping these positive signs.

We know from previous studies that cannabis can have an anti-aging effect on mouse brains. In people, we've seen it have the potential to damage memory function in one study, while also protecting against cognitive decline in another. These aren't easy results to interpret.

The researchers are also keen to acknowledge that staying healthy into old age is dependent on a whole host of factors, including what we eat and how much sleep we get. Cannabis is only part of the story.

"While these compounds show promise in addressing specific age-related challenges, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep hygiene, and stress management remains crucial for promoting healthy aging and overall well-being," writes the team.

It's cautious optimism, and the review does highlight a gap in our knowledge: we need more research into the effects of cannabis on people, involving greater numbers of participants, longer periods of time, and clearer signs of cause and effect when it comes to anti-aging.

We know that the drug is now being used more and more for medicinal purposes, and is legal in an increasing number of places in the world. However, there are still plenty of questions over just how cannabis use impacts us – based on age, dosage amount, and accompanying health conditions.

The world's population is getting older, and our bodies are being asked to live for longer than ever before, on average. Scientists are keen to figure out ways to ensure that longer lifespans can be enjoyed in good health, and careful cannabis use could be something worth investigating.

"With aging emerging as a global challenge linked to chronic diseases, identifying interventions that support a healthy lifespan and healthspan has become imperative," write the researchers.

The study has been published in the Journal of Cannabis Research.