Ancient Japanese samurai were warriors of distinction, with a reputation for discipline and mastery of precision. Their deliberate and composed approach to movement could be an effective strength training method for elderly individuals.

A randomized controlled trial by researchers from Tohoku University in Japan shows the daily practice of Rei-ho – a mindful practice of physical etiquette involving slow and careful sitting, standing, and walking movements – can boost strength in the knees, potentially protecting seniors against falls and injuries.

It's easy to do, requires no equipment, and takes just five minutes a day to see the effects.

Related: Brain Boost Linked to Exercise Can Last Several Years, Scientists Find

"Knee extension strength – the force used to straighten knees – is a key measure of mobility and daily functioning," says exercise physiologist Ayaka Ogasawara. "These exciting results suggest that Rei-ho may help seniors maintain their independence."

The researchers recruited 34 healthy adults aged over 20 with no experience in Rei-ho, and split them into two groups. One group was instructed to continue their daily activities, while the other was asked to spend five minutes following between 20 and 22 Rei-ho squats and sit-to-stand exercises once a day, four days a week.

After three months of Rei-ho, the group using the exercises showed an average 25.9 percent increase in knee extension strength, compared to an increase of just 2.5 percent in the control group – a significant difference in a short space of time.

While the volunteers involved in the study weren't seniors, the researchers speculate that older individuals may benefit most from the findings.

"In recent years, the decline in muscle strength and physical fitness has become a significant public health concern," write the researchers in their published paper.

"Muscle strength naturally diminishes with age, often leading to conditions such as sarcopenia and frailty."

"This decline is further aggravated by the widespread prevalence of sedentary lifestyles. Importantly, the reduction in strength tends to be more pronounced in the lower limbs than in the upper limbs."

Importantly, the exercise routine used in the research relies solely on the body's own weight, and is slow and deliberate, reducing the risk of injury and common consequences of other exercises, such as increased blood pressure.

Though the number of people involved in the study was relatively small, and participants were trusted to perform the tasks without supervision, other studies have reached similar conclusions, and in older people.

This is far from the first time that traditional approaches to health have been shown to be beneficial – perhaps something to bear in mind in the fast-changing modern world, where much of our focus is on the future.

"We think it's also valuable that those outside of Japan who want to try Rei-ho would also be able to experience a unique aspect of ancient Japanese tradition in addition to the health benefits," says exercise physiologist Akira Sato.

The research has been published in the Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine.