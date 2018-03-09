main article image
(gldburger/Zeferli/iStock)

The Daylight Saving Time Switch Literally Kills People - Here's Why

Statistics don't lie.

HILARY BRUECK, BUSINESS INSIDER
9 MAR 2018
 

Daylight saving time is a killer.

The annual ritual in which we trade an hour of morning light for evening brightness may seem like a harmless shift.

But each year, on the Monday after this springtime switch, hospitals report a 24 percent spike in heart attack visits around the country.

 

Just a coincidence? Probably not. Doctors see the opposite trend in the fall: on the Tuesday after we turn back the clocks, heart attack visits drop 21 percent as people get a little extra pillow time.

The reason that springing the clocks forward can kill us comes down to interrupted sleep schedules. This Sunday, instead of the clock turning from 1:59 to 2:00 am as usual, it will jump an hour to 3:00 am.

Researchers estimate we'll all deprive ourselves of an extra 40 minutes of sleep because of this.

"That's how fragile and susceptible your body is to even just one hour of lost sleep," sleep expert Matthew Walker, author of How We Sleep, previously told Business Insider.

Walker said this "global experiment" we perform twice a year is a sign of how sensitive our bodies are to the whims of changing schedules: in the fall, the shift is a blessing, and in the spring, it's a fatal curse.

The tragic heart attack trend only lasts about a day, but our bodies may not fully recover from the springtime bump for weeks. We're also prone to make more deadly mistakes on the roads.

 

Researchers estimate that car crashes in the US caused by sleepy daylight-saving drivers likely cost 30 extra people their lives over the nine-year period from 2002-2011.

"The brain, by way of attention lapses and micro-sleeps, is just as sensitive as the heart to very small perturbations of sleep," Walker explains in his book.

The problems don't stop there. DST also causes more reports of injuries at work, more strokes, and may lead to a temporary bump in suicides at this time of year, too.

For these reasons, states like Florida and Massachusetts are starting to lobby to ditch the switch, as ABC News reports. (Hawaii and Arizona already ignore it.)

Why we 'save' daylight for the evenings

Daylight Saving Time was originally concocted as a way to save energy, and implemented during World War I in Germany.

More recent research suggests it's probably not saving us any megawatts of power at all, but there's some evidence that the evening light can reduce crime and increase the time people spend exercising, at least in certain climates.

But fewer than half of the countries in the world participate in this biannual clock-changing ritual, and the tradition inevitably costs some people their lives.

So while you might enjoy the extra end-of-day light next week, be extra careful with your heart and your car keys.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 

More From ScienceAlert

Scientists have created the perfect music for cats
Scientists Have Created The Perfect Music For Cats

It's very... unique.

2 hours ago
Elephants are strangely resistant to cancer - and we may finally know why
Elephants Are Strangely Resistant to Cancer - And We May Finally Know Why

The genetic clues could help humans, too.

1 hour ago
Ice-VII found in diamonds changes what we know about water deep inside Earth
Ice-VII Found in Diamonds Changes What We Know About Water Deep Inside Earth

We've never found this weird type of ice in nature before.

1 hour ago
Science has confirmed how fake news spreads faster than truth on Twitter
Science Has Confirmed How Fake News Spreads Faster Than Truth on Twitter

Sorry, you can't blame the bots for this.

5 hours ago
This 'selfie video' taken by Antarctic penguins is the best thing we've seen all day
This 'Selfie Video' Taken by Antarctic Penguins Is The Best Thing We've Seen All Day

Awwwwwwwwwwww!

6 hours ago
We might have finally found the trigger for autoimmune diseases
We Might Have Finally Found The Trigger For Autoimmune Diseases

What makes the body attack itself?

9 hours ago
How do mirrors actually work? This video explains their flipping magic
How Do Mirrors Actually Work? This Video Explains Their Flipping Magic

Okay, we're impressed.

10 hours ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE