Do You Actually Have What It Takes to Live on Mars?

At ScienceAlert, we've written a lot about humans travelling to Mars and possible eventual habitation. With NASA coming up to 20 years occupying Mars, now is as good a time as any to ask the question: do you actually have what it takes to live on the red planet?

The new AsapSCIENCE video on the topic makes the whole thing sound much less appealing, but it is becoming more and more relevant considering we'll probably be sending people to Mars within the next decade.

So firstly, how do you feel about high g forces? Astronauts are specially trained to be able to withstand over 3 g forces (that's 3 times Earth's gravity), but some people will pass out from the pressure.

Even if you make it through the launch, without Earth's protective atmospheric coating you're going to have to deal with the full effects of the Sun's radiation – leaving you at a higher risk of cancer and damage to the central nervous system.

Not a great start – but the trip there doesn't sound like much fun either. You can look forward to at least 150 days in a tiny spacecraft to make it to Mars.

If you haven't already removed your gallbladder and appendix before the trip, you might find they rupture due to the pressure changes, plus the microgravity will wreak havoc on your bodily fluids causing headaches, blindness, slow digestion.

Because of the tight spaces get ready to wear your clothes much longer than you would here on Earth. Even on the ISS, which is restocked frequently, astronauts wear the same underwear for up to a week.

Astronauts in general can lose up to 1 percent of bone density a month due to the microgravity in space. If you work out for 2 hours every day you can minimise this, but half a year in space can do pretty weird things to the human body.

All this – and we haven't even reached Mars yet. Check out the video below to find out what you have to deal with once you land.

All we'll say is, we hope you like freeze dried food and small spaces. Happy travels!