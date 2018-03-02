main article image
(Ugreen/iStock)

These Doctors Opened Up The Skull of The Wrong Patient For Invasive Brain Surgery

A horrifying mistake.

LINDSEY BEVER, THE WASHINGTON POST
5 MAR 2018
 

A neurosurgeon and medical team opened a patient's skull last month to remove a blood clot in the brain and came to a startling discovery: There wasn't one.

Kenya's Daily Nation reported that staff at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi had mixed up two patients' identification tags before the surgery.

 

One patient required brain surgery to remove a clot, and the other needed treatment for brain swelling. The staff had been operating for hours before they realized the mistake.

The sobering mix-up ignited widespread concern, with some on social media calling for the hospital's board members to resign.

Kenyatta National's chief executive Lily Koros Tare said in a statement Thursday that four medical professionals had been suspended after "apparently operating on the wrong patient." The four include the neurosurgeon, ward nurse, theater receiving nurse and anesthetist, she said.

On Friday, Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki placed the chief executive and the director of clinical services on compulsory leave pending an investigation, according to the Daily Nation.

The Daily Nation explained that patients are prepared for surgery and taken into the operating room with a name tag on their gowns to identify them.

A source, who was not named, told the newspaper that the surgeon does not have any communication with the patient before the operation and simply goes on the information in the patient's chart.

 

Fellow doctors at the hospital said in a statement to the Star that the nurses who prepared the patient for surgery are the ones to blame for apparently mixing up the identification tags.

Hours into the operation last month, the medical team could not find the expected blood clot and consulted a senior neurosurgeon, who advised them to stop, according to the Daily Nation.

The Daily Nation reported that "in a miracle of some sort," the patient, who was not publicly identified, is in good condition, and the one who had the blood clot might not have surgery now "because he had improved significantly."

Hospital officials said in Thursday's statement that the medical center "deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question."

The incident comes weeks after the country's health minister called for an investigation into claims on social media that new mothers had been sexually assaulted by male staff members in the newborn unit at the hospital, according to BBC News.

Hospital officials denied the allegations, saying in a statement in January that the "damning and untrue social media report is authored in bad faith and members of public of goodwill need to ignore."

2018 © The Washington Post

This article was originally published by The Washington Post.

 

More From ScienceAlert

Here's why cats knead you with their paws, according to science
Here's Why Cats Knead You With Their Paws, According to Science

So much love!

0 minutes ago
Here's the truth about 14 of the most common myths on sleep
Here's The Truth About 14 of The Most Common Myths on Sleep

Can you really "become" a morning person?

1 hour ago
AI just took a big step towards becoming more human
AI Just Took a Big Step Towards Becoming More Human

They're now capable of training themselves.

4 hours ago
Ravens evolved in a brutal and unexpected way, just like humans
Ravens Evolved in a Brutal And Unexpected Way, Just Like Humans

Global domination.

13 hours ago
Elon Musk just posted an intimate picture with his tunnel-boring machine
Elon Musk Just Posted an Intimate Picture With His Tunnel-Boring Machine

He's really passionate about those tunnels.

1 day ago
Quantum theory bends the limits of physics, showing two-way signaling may be possible
Quantum Theory Bends The Limits of Physics, Showing Two-Way Signaling May Be Possible

The limit does not exist.

1 day ago
There's a type of black hole that erases your past and messes with your future
There's a Type of Black Hole That Erases Your Past And Messes With Your Future

Hello darkness my old friend.

1 day ago
 
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE