Saunas have long been spaces for rest, recovery, and even the occasional business deal. Personally, though, they're not my cup of tea: too claustrophobic, too stifling and always with that distinct sensation that my nasal hairs have been singed away by the heat.

Watching that episode of The Simpsons where Homer gets trapped in a sauna and emerges looking like a steamed clam – miraculously alive – was the final nail in the coffin. I haven't stepped into one since.

Despite my reservations, sauna culture is rich and diverse, transcending borders and histories. While they're an integral part of Scandinavian life, especially in Finland, saunas also appear in the traditions of Japanese, Mexican and Native American cultures. There are many variations to experience – from yoga and life drawing sessions, to being gently flogged with birch branches. To each their own.

In recent years, the concept of refreshment in sauna culture has taken on altogether different dimensions. In the UK, more are now hot-footing their way to the sauna instead of the pub than ever before.

As a new social and wellbeing hub, fusing elements of bar and sauna cultures, it makes sense.

But what of going the whole hog and drinking alcohol – before, during and after sauna sessions?

Why mix booze with 80°C heat in the first place? Perhaps it's the natural fusion of two social rituals: relaxing in a sauna and enjoying a drink with friends. Or maybe it appeals to the hedonist seeking novel pleasures and euphoria.

Still, the question remains: what are the effects – and risks – of drinking alcohol in the sauna?

To steam, or not to steam? That is the question

First, let's consider the benefits. Surely, there must be more to it than just clearing out a few pores? In fact, there's a saying that describes the sauna as "a poor man's pharmacy."

Numerous studies have explored the potential health benefits of sauna use. For instance, Japanese researchers have studied Waon therapy, literally, soothing warm therapy, (a lower-temperature sauna treatment) in patients with ischaemic heart disease, where narrowed arteries increase the risk of heart attacks.

Their findings showed evidence of clinical improvement in these patients. Other studies have reported benefits in conditions such as peripheral arterial disease and even in recovery after a heart attack.

Sauna use may also help manage high blood pressure and certain lung diseases. Some research also suggests benefits such as improved wound healing and even lower risks of developing dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The heat is on

But it's not all steam and serenity. To understand the risks, especially when alcohol is involved, we need to look at how the body responds to heat – and to booze.

The hypothalamus, a region deep in the brain, regulates our core temperature. In response to heat, it boosts blood flow to the skin and ramps up sweating, helping us cool down. But this also increases the risk of dehydration. Combine that with alcohol, a diuretic that further depletes fluids, and the risk rises significantly.

Both alcohol and high temperatures can affect cardiovascular function, often lowering blood pressure and increasing heart rate. This can lead to dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities (arrhythmias).

Then there's the impact on the brain. Alcohol of course impairs judgement and coordination – two things you'd definitely want intact in a room full of heat, slippery surfaces and scalding water.

Put all this together and what do you get? A dehydrated, overheated, intoxicated subject with a racing heart and plummeting blood pressure. Dizziness, fainting and confusion may follow, raising the risk of falls, burns, or even drowning.

Collapsing or falling unconscious in the sauna can prove dangerous. One sobering example comes from a case reported in the American Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology, where a person sustained severe injuries, including burns, in just seven minutes of sauna exposure – tragically resulting in death. Another study from Finland found a growing link between accidental sauna deaths and alcohol intoxication.

The key takeaway here? If you're going to drink, do it after your sauna session – not before or during. Those who are intoxicated should avoid saunas altogether, or at the very least, be closely supervised.

Basic safety advice still applies: limit sauna sessions to short durations, cool down afterwards (via swimming or showering) and rehydrate with non-alcoholic beverages.

While the science behind saunas is still evolving, their millennia-long appeal speaks for itself. They offer real benefits – but mixing heat with alcohol could be a cocktail that burns more than it soothes.

Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.