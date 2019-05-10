Elon Musk Just Couldn't Stay Quiet About Jeff Bezos' Moon Lander

On Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin presented its plans to reach the Moon, including a brand new design for its "Blue Moon" lander.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk then took to Twitter to crudely imply that Bezos was building unwarranted hype for a plan that wasn't going anywhere — a move that could be read as the ultimate example of "pot calling the kettle black" irony.

In the tweet, Musk writes "Oh stop teasing, Jeff," along with a winky face emoji and a photoshopped image of the lander with "Blue Moon" replaced by the words "Blue Balls," a reference to the uncomfortable feeling that can follow sexual excitement without release.

Maybe Elon Musk has never heard the proverb about how visionary CEOs who consistently fail to make good on their own ambitious promises about space travel shouldn't throw stones. That's how the saying goes, right?

