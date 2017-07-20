Hyperloop One/YouTube

Elon Musk Claims He Has Verbal Approval to Build a 29-Minute Hyperloop From NY to DC

Huge if true.

TOM WARD, FUTURISM
20 JUL 2017
 

Elon Musk has announced via Twitter that he received verbal approval for this plan to build an underground Hyperloop between New York and Washington - which would also stop at Philadelphia and Baltimore.

As a result, one could get from New York to D.C. in just 29 minutes.

 

It's worth noting that the approval is only verbal at this point. Which means that it isn't set in stone. Musk will likely still have to deal with regulatory concerns, and some red tape.

He did note, however, that "support would be much appreciated," in the meantime.

Musk also did not reveal who the permission came from or give any details concerning when the project will start and finish - although he did later reveal that he also plans to build a Hyperloop in Texas and the west coast.

Longer term, Musk has expressed a desire to introduce Hyperloop routes worldwide, with projects as large and far-ranging as connecting multiple European cities and helping to ease Dubai's current congestion crisis.

 

Recently, Musk's Boring Company completed the first segment of the Hyperloop system in Los Angeles, marking a major milestone in the project's development.

This may be a partial reason why the project is now gaining traction in other states.

The Hyperloop seems to already be disrupting the transportation industry due to the incredibly short journey times, positive environmental consequences, and comparatively low cost of the project.

As long as governmental support continues, this can only be a good thing.

This article was originally published by Futurism. Read the original article.

More From ScienceAlert

This growing, twisting snake robot could one day save your life
This Growing, Twisting Snake Robot Could One Day Save Your Life

Snek!

16 hours ago
Latest Quantum Weirdness Says Particles Can Suddenly Go Backwards Even When Pushed
Latest Quantum Weirdness Says Particles Can Suddenly Go Backwards Even When Pushed

Kinda like a kid on a swing.

16 hours ago
Dogs are insanely friendly thanks to their genes, say researchers
Dogs Are Insanely Friendly Thanks to Their Genes, Say Researchers

Very good boys, all of them!

20 hours ago
There's literally a ton of plastic garbage for every person on Earth
There's Literally a Ton of Plastic Garbage For Every Person on Earth

Good job, everybody. 

21 hours ago
World's youngest double hand transplant declared a success
World's Youngest Double Hand Transplant Declared a Success

This is the best news.

21 hours ago
Elon Musk admits there's a "lot of risk" in debut launch of SpaceX's Mars rocket
Elon Musk Admits There's a "Lot of Risk" in Debut Launch of SpaceX's Mars Rocket

All eyes on you, Falcon Heavy. 

23 hours ago
A melting Swiss glacier has revealed a missing couple buried 75 years ago
A Melting Swiss Glacier Has Revealed a Missing Couple Buried 75 Years Ago

Ending a lifetime of searching by their children.

22 hours ago
 
  LOAD MORE