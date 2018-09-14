main article image
(SpaceX/Twitter)
SPACE

Elon Musk Is About to Name The First Private Passenger to Fly Around The Moon

Can you imagine?

DAVE MOSHER, BUSINESS INSIDER
14 SEP 2018

SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, plans to launch a private citizen around the moon.

The company's announcement came Thursday night via Twitter, and it included a rendering of the spaceship that will make the voyage: the Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR.

 

"SpaceX has signed the world's first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle," the company said, adding that it will be "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of travelling to space."

SpaceX also said that it will name the passenger on Monday and explain why that person is making the trip.

However, it's not the first time the company has announced that it would launch a mission to fly around but not land on the moon.

SpaceX to the moon, 2.0

SpaceX previously announced a fly-around-the-moon mission in February 2017.

That plan aimed to launch two private citizens (who are still unnamed) around the moon on a path similar to the one taken by NASA's Apollo 13 astronauts.

It also called for using the company's Falcon Heavy rocket – currently the most powerful operational launch system in the world – and its Crew Dragon capsule, which astronauts are gearing up to fly inside in early 2019.

But SpaceX appears to be deviating from that plan with one less passenger, whom Musk may have hinted is Japanese, and by using BFR, which is still-being-prototyped and as-yet-unproven spacecraft.

 

The BFR, as Musk described it during a 2017 presentation, calls for a 157-foot-tall spaceship that will ride a 191-foot-tall rocket booster into orbit.

Together, the 35-story system is intended to launch the first crewed missions to Mars – but SpaceX not only appears eager to demonstrate BFRs capabilities, but roll out a new design of the spacecraft.

Musk confirmed the rendering SpaceX shared is a new version of the BFR. Though he gave no more details, the spaceship shown in the image appears to be more squat than the original design.

It also has a large tail fin and two small wings, unlike previously shared graphics.

This article was originally published by Business Insider.

More from Business Insider:

 
Politics & Society
Neil deGrasse Tyson defends Elon Musk, saying he's "the best thing we've had since Thomas Edison"
Politics & Society
Neil DeGrasse Tyson Defends Elon Musk, Saying He's "The Best Thing We've Had Since Thomas Edison"

Are you on team Elon?

18 hours ago
North Carolina literally passed laws against science on sea-level rises
Politics & Society
North Carolina Literally Passed Laws Against Science on Sea-Level Rises

Hurricanes don't care about legislation.

1 day ago
Semi-automatic rifles really are more deadly, new study clearly shows
Politics & Society
Semi-Automatic Rifles Really Are More Deadly, New Study Clearly Shows

Numbers don't lie.

2 days ago
To save ourselves it's time to rethink our economic system, warn scientists
Politics & Society
To Save Ourselves It's Time to Rethink Our Economic System, Warn Scientists

The market is killing the planet.

4 days ago
More From ScienceAlert
Astronauts capture haunting video of Hurricane Florence making landfall from space
NATURE
Astronauts Capture Haunting Video of Hurricane Florence Making Landfall From Space

That's one hell of a storm.

1 hour ago
There are 16 nuclear reactors at risk from Hurricane Florence. Here's what you need to know
NATURE
There Are 16 Nuclear Reactors at Risk From Hurricane Florence. Here's What You Need to Know

We need to keep the cores cool.

2 hours ago
Astronomers just photographed this spiral galaxy for a delightfully simple reason
SPACE
Astronomers Just Photographed This Spiral Galaxy For a Delightfully Simple Reason

Not the worst use of the world's most powerful telescope.

2 hours ago
Harrison Ford: "Stop giving power to people who don't believe in science"
HUMANS
Harrison Ford: "Stop Giving Power to People Who Don't Believe in Science"

"The future of humanity is at stake."

2 hours ago
Some people's brains respond more strongly to placebo, and we might finally know why
HEALTH
Some People's Brains Respond More Strongly to Placebo, And We Might Finally Know Why

Imagine if a sugar pill worked as well as an opiate for you.

3 hours ago
loadmore icon  LOAD MORE